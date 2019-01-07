Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;9;72%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Partly sunny;28;17;NE;7;56%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Rain this afternoon;9;4;Periods of rain;8;2;SSW;22;95%;87%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;15;5;Sunny;14;7;SSW;8;69%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and misty;10;5;A little a.m. rain;8;4;NNW;50;74%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-15;-17;Cloudy and very cold;-10;-13;NNE;10;73%;15%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;Cooler;10;2;E;9;67%;75%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-8;-16;A thick cloud cover;-11;-14;SSW;7;85%;58%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A severe t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;21;76%;66%;7

Athens, Greece;Rainy times;7;1;A shower in the a.m.;5;-2;WSW;12;64%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny;25;17;SSW;17;59%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Mostly sunny;17;7;SSE;11;57%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;8;79%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;E;10;38%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in places;31;23;SSW;9;74%;59%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;12;4;NNW;19;57%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Sunny and chilly;1;-10;SSW;15;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-12;Afternoon snow;-1;-2;SSW;10;65%;89%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and misty;5;4;A bit of rain;7;2;WNW;34;73%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;9;A p.m. t-storm;19;8;E;8;79%;89%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;E;15;57%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;-1;-4;Snow, rain mixing in;3;1;W;16;88%;83%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty drizzle;8;5;A little a.m. rain;7;3;NNW;23;73%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-9;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-7;WSW;10;45%;20%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-9;Periods of snow;1;0;WSW;11;82%;90%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;27;21;Humid with sunshine;31;23;ENE;13;63%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;29;18;Mostly cloudy;32;17;SW;6;41%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-4;NW;16;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;8;W;25;43%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;SSE;31;57%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;ENE;5;67%;61%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NNE;10;68%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain, not as cool;12;4;Becoming very windy;6;-7;WNW;31;70%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Turning cloudy;32;23;NNE;17;66%;30%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;5;3;A little a.m. rain;5;1;N;32;76%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;28;20;Partly sunny;27;20;NNE;12;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;23;8;Mild with sunshine;18;5;NNE;16;39%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;NE;22;76%;63%;9

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;19;7;Hazy sun;19;7;WNW;10;74%;1%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;-3;Mostly sunny;10;-4;NW;10;41%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;15;Hazy sunshine;27;14;NW;9;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;8;75%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;5;Partly sunny;8;2;WNW;16;79%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;4;Bit of rain, snow;9;1;NNE;10;53%;80%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;11;Periods of sun;16;10;NE;23;72%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A bit of rain;21;16;A bit of rain;19;16;E;15;82%;94%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Couple of t-storms;26;17;N;8;81%;85%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;12;68%;68%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;2;-2;Snow and rain;1;-2;S;18;98%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;35;22;Sunshine and nice;32;23;ESE;12;61%;27%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;21;16;ENE;11;69%;37%;2

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;10;55%;31%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Sunny and nice;28;12;NE;9;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;17;5;Episodes of sunshine;17;3;N;5;63%;4%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A bit of snow;3;0;Partly sunny, cold;2;-2;WNW;15;77%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;24;A t-storm or two;33;25;NNW;10;76%;88%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some brightening;26;20;Mostly cloudy;27;19;N;15;53%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NE;15;66%;71%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;9;-2;Rain and snow shower;7;-6;W;6;52%;46%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;25;11;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NW;6;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing and cooler;16;3;Mostly sunny;18;4;ENE;7;52%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;N;21;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-11;Rather cloudy, cold;-8;-13;SSE;7;75%;21%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;22;Some sun, a shower;30;23;NE;9;62%;61%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;SW;9;71%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;26;12;N;12;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NE;5;74%;85%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clouds;17;5;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;E;12;54%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;SSW;8;69%;8%;8

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds, nice;25;21;High clouds;25;21;SSE;12;71%;41%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;NE;10;68%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;10;6;Partly sunny;8;2;NW;19;71%;18%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Showers around;16;11;Partial sunshine;20;9;E;7;65%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;Cloudy;30;24;SSW;9;72%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;14;-2;Plenty of sun;13;0;NNE;5;56%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;High clouds;32;27;Nice with some sun;32;27;NE;17;58%;25%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;NNE;10;82%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;23;Nice with sunshine;30;23;ENE;11;66%;5%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Sun and some clouds;27;14;S;14;58%;61%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;24;5;Nice with some sun;23;5;NNE;6;27%;0%;4

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;NNE;10;63%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;-5;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-13;SSE;16;86%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;ENE;23;72%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;24;20;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;21;NE;11;69%;41%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning out cloudy;-10;-11;A little snow;3;0;ENE;12;91%;89%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-9;-11;Cloudy and cold;-9;-16;SW;12;63%;51%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;32;20;Hazy sunshine;31;20;N;10;32%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;27;13;Cloudy;26;14;NNE;19;47%;19%;4

New York, United States;Clouding up, colder;2;1;A little a.m. rain;10;5;SW;9;74%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;13;4;Rain and drizzle;12;4;W;15;76%;76%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-10;-13;Low clouds;-9;-13;S;12;86%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;9;3;Mostly sunny;11;2;W;14;60%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow;-1;-2;Cloudy;2;-3;N;20;55%;26%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon snow;-9;-11;Low clouds;3;-1;ENE;15;89%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;27;A morning shower;29;26;ENE;14;83%;79%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Sun and some clouds;30;23;NW;16;71%;44%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;29;23;A morning shower;30;22;ENE;13;71%;54%;7

Paris, France;Spotty drizzle;8;5;Some sun returning;8;2;NNW;14;61%;65%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy, warm;33;19;High clouds;31;19;ESE;17;41%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunshine, pleasant;33;23;S;9;58%;17%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;30;23;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;NNE;22;77%;68%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;A shower in places;32;19;E;8;51%;56%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;3;2;Snow and rain, windy;6;1;W;36;68%;85%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;3;-10;Sunny and colder;-3;-15;NW;17;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Times of rain;19;12;Downpours;19;12;NE;14;71%;96%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;ESE;7;66%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SE;15;72%;90%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;3;-2;Rain and drizzle;5;4;SE;22;73%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-1;-2;A bit of snow;0;-6;SSE;23;87%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;Clouds and sun, hot;35;25;NE;10;56%;5%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;26;12;Partly sunny;23;14;SE;14;47%;1%;3

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;12;0;Spotty showers;12;4;ESE;10;66%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast;1;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-5;S;11;76%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy;14;12;A shower;16;13;S;17;88%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;12;59%;29%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;27;22;Partly sunny;27;21;E;17;66%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;9;75%;38%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sunshine;27;5;Mostly cloudy;26;4;ENE;9;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Turning out cloudy;27;11;Sunshine, pleasant;27;11;SW;10;46%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;19;NNE;9;71%;26%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;17;-1;Sunny and beautiful;16;1;ENE;6;70%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Some sun, a shower;7;3;Occasional rain;7;5;NNE;9;74%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;3;-7;Sunny;0;-13;NW;12;35%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Cloudy;8;5;NNE;16;63%;35%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;27;Clouds, a t-storm;31;26;NNE;10;79%;69%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers, colder;-4;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-9;SSW;13;71%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;27;23;ENE;12;71%;58%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;2;0;Rain to snow;2;0;NE;6;95%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;24;22;A t-storm around;29;22;E;20;65%;72%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and warmer;27;19;A bit of rain;20;16;ENE;20;80%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little wintry mix;2;-1;A little snow;1;-6;SSE;15;89%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;11;5;Cloudy with showers;9;3;SSE;16;86%;91%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;7;-2;A morning shower;4;-1;NE;11;74%;76%;1

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;10;0;Mostly sunny;11;1;NNE;9;25%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;W;27;53%;99%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and chilly;7;-9;Afternoon rain;6;-1;ESE;5;39%;92%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;7;1;Lots of sun, milder;11;3;NW;10;60%;21%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little icy mix;2;1;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;NW;14;91%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower or two;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;9;SW;9;67%;30%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;8;An afternoon shower;14;10;WSW;19;71%;77%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;-17;-33;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-29;SE;8;70%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;5;-1;Rain and drizzle;5;4;NE;9;50%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;0;-1;Snow and rain;5;2;W;16;73%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny;32;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;22;NE;11;49%;39%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;-7;-8;Cloudy and cold;-5;-9;SSE;21;81%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up, cold;-4;-6;Snow, then rain late;2;0;SSE;19;92%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;SSE;17;67%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A little p.m. rain;32;22;Cloudy, downpours;25;21;ENE;6;93%;98%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;3;-5;Decreasing clouds;3;-2;E;5;62%;59%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather