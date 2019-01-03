Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 3, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;12;78%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun;30;18;Mostly sunny;27;18;WNW;17;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;12;7;Inc. clouds;14;6;S;19;79%;30%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;6;Some sunshine;12;7;NNW;8;57%;10%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;7;4;A shower or two;7;6;NW;19;83%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-6;-16;Mostly cloudy;-12;-17;N;5;69%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Cooler with rain;6;1;SSE;14;77%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-16;-28;Partly sunny, colder;-21;-27;ENE;9;100%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;A strong t-storm;35;25;E;12;63%;72%;8

Athens, Greece;Heavy rain, chilly;9;3;Spotty showers;8;1;WNW;8;79%;75%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Partly sunny;23;17;SSW;28;63%;1%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;18;5;NE;3;68%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;22;Cloudy;32;23;ESE;10;61%;37%;3

Bangalore, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;11;Sunny and beautiful;28;11;E;13;33%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;28;23;A shower in the p.m.;27;24;NNE;12;61%;66%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;4;Plenty of sun;12;4;NW;13;66%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Hazy sunshine;2;-6;Mostly sunny;2;-7;ENE;15;12%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and chilly;0;-6;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-7;W;11;49%;35%;1

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;3;-1;A shower or two;5;3;WNW;17;78%;82%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;19;7;Partial sunshine;21;7;ESE;10;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;20;Some sun, pleasant;30;19;S;10;45%;19%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with some sun;0;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;SW;19;63%;90%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Cloudy;5;2;WNW;10;70%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;3;-5;Periods of sun;0;-7;NNW;7;42%;33%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;1;-4;Clouds and sunshine;0;-4;WSW;11;42%;78%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;25;17;Sunny and delightful;28;19;NE;12;54%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, hot;33;17;Variable clouds, hot;33;18;SW;6;37%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;8;-3;Mostly sunny;8;1;WNW;10;43%;9%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NW;13;39%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;S;21;53%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;Nice with sunshine;28;18;ESE;6;57%;5%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;21;NNE;13;65%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;4;0;Mostly sunny;6;0;NW;12;60%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny and beautiful;33;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NNE;16;60%;2%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;0;Variable cloudiness;6;4;NW;15;87%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;19;Partial sunshine;26;20;NNE;16;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Occasional rain;4;1;Turning sunny;13;2;SSW;11;59%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;21;81%;74%;9

Delhi, India;Sunshine;19;8;Hazy sunshine;21;9;SE;5;61%;1%;3

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;10;-1;Mostly sunny;14;0;SW;10;34%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;13;Hazy sun;26;12;N;8;45%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;32;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;WSW;13;69%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;7;0;Partly sunny;7;1;S;6;82%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;9;2;A little p.m. rain;9;2;SE;11;48%;99%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;13;Partly sunny;16;11;E;28;69%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;18;14;A bit of rain;18;16;NE;8;78%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;11;83%;91%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;19;Spotty showers;30;20;WSW;9;56%;82%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-10;Morning snow;1;-6;N;15;94%;72%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;22;72%;55%;5

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;21;15;Partly sunny;21;18;NE;15;77%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;22;Breezy with some sun;28;22;ENE;31;54%;12%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;SE;9;39%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;19;5;Mainly cloudy;15;7;NNE;6;66%;79%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Snow and rain;5;3;NE;23;81%;90%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;WSW;15;64%;55%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;26;21;Mainly cloudy;30;22;N;12;53%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A t-storm around;25;16;NNW;11;72%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;11;-2;A little rain;4;-2;NNE;6;67%;80%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Hazy sun;27;17;W;11;54%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;SSE;7;56%;12%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;31;18;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;N;19;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A thick cloud cover;-1;-5;Cloudy;-1;-7;WNW;9;82%;64%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;25;Sun and some clouds;30;24;ENE;19;64%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;8;70%;79%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;25;12;Hazy sun;24;11;NNE;10;48%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;Showers around;31;22;N;8;73%;62%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;6;A shower or t-storm;11;5;E;13;75%;82%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;SSW;8;73%;14%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Clouds and sun;25;21;S;10;73%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds and fog;11;5;Partial sunshine;14;4;NE;9;84%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;6;-2;Fog, then some sun;4;-1;W;8;80%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ENE;8;44%;9%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;SSW;9;68%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-3;NW;4;67%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;NE;23;61%;14%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;8;77%;73%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;E;12;67%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;33;18;Very hot;39;15;S;22;35%;25%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;9;39%;13%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;22;WSW;16;71%;37%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-1;-5;Cloudy;-4;-9;SW;11;86%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;ENE;23;74%;44%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;21;14;Sunny and warmer;26;16;ENE;11;51%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-4;-7;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;WSW;11;87%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-1;-3;Afternoon flurries;-2;-7;NW;7;85%;67%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;32;21;Hazy sun;31;20;NE;8;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and some clouds;26;14;A morning t-storm;24;14;NE;23;68%;87%;9

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;8;2;Inc. clouds;8;4;S;13;54%;67%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;16;10;Rain and drizzle;14;8;E;11;77%;66%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-20;-27;Cold with low clouds;-21;-27;W;3;88%;35%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Sunny;10;5;SSW;8;64%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;2;-3;Cloudy;2;0;N;6;98%;58%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;-3;-5;Clearing;1;-6;SSW;20;85%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;26;High clouds;31;27;ENE;14;76%;15%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNW;17;66%;16%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;28;23;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;15;81%;65%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Partly sunny;6;-2;NNW;8;82%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Clearing and breezy;23;13;Sunny;23;16;S;21;43%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;14;72%;66%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy showers;27;23;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;N;23;87%;97%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;9;48%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;-1;-5;A bit of snow;3;2;W;12;61%;89%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;2;-14;Partial sunshine;1;-10;NW;7;58%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;24;11;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;SW;16;42%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;SE;5;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;E;15;64%;70%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;10;7;A little a.m. rain;9;6;SSE;26;93%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Windy this morning;-3;-6;Periods of snow;2;-1;W;13;93%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Hot with some sun;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;13;65%;79%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;26;14;Not as warm;21;10;ENE;14;34%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-3;Sunny, but chilly;8;-3;NNE;12;44%;14%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-2;-7;A little p.m. snow;-5;-8;ESE;9;74%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;13;10;SSE;7;71%;84%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;17;65%;8%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Partly sunny;29;24;ESE;17;66%;26%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;8;75%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;Sunny and pleasant;25;3;ENE;12;9%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;36;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;SW;9;23%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower or two;29;20;NE;8;70%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then some sun;15;0;Partly sunny;15;-1;E;7;77%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;11;8;Spotty showers;11;5;S;18;76%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;3;-9;Partly sunny;4;-7;NW;5;59%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;7;Rain and drizzle;10;7;ENE;15;95%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun, warm;33;27;Clouds and sun, warm;33;27;NW;16;66%;44%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;1;-6;A snow shower;-3;-9;N;13;74%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Partial sunshine;28;22;E;19;71%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-1;-2;A little a.m. rain;5;-1;NNW;15;84%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;27;23;Sunshine;31;25;NNE;22;60%;7%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Sunshine and warmer;28;19;SW;13;69%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny intervals;-4;-7;Morning snow;2;-3;NNE;14;93%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cool;11;1;High clouds;8;0;SSE;8;63%;20%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Partial sunshine;8;1;N;9;61%;51%;2

Tehran, Iran;Rain;7;1;Sunny;12;2;N;15;35%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;9;SSE;10;53%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy and chilly;9;-4;Spotty showers;6;-10;ENE;6;35%;60%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and chilly;7;1;Mostly sunny;10;2;W;11;52%;12%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds breaking;2;-1;Plenty of sunshine;5;1;NNE;20;76%;6%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;16;9;Partial sunshine;14;9;NW;14;50%;88%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;14;4;Partly sunny;11;4;W;7;66%;33%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-21;-33;Sunny, but cold;-18;-33;N;8;54%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;9;7;Spotty showers;8;3;SSE;14;76%;87%;0

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;1;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;WNW;18;41%;91%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;High clouds;29;20;SSW;7;55%;39%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-3;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-5;SW;10;71%;95%;0

Warsaw, Poland;P.M. snow showers;0;-6;A bit of snow;0;-2;SW;12;79%;93%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;22;16;Partly sunny;21;15;SSW;18;65%;34%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;17;Partly sunny;32;19;NNW;9;49%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;Becoming cloudy;4;-5;ESE;5;54%;44%;2

