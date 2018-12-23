Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;9;76%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;24;19;Partly sunny;24;18;NW;16;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds breaking;13;6;Mostly sunny;14;4;S;11;78%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;SE;7;66%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;8;4;Clouds breaking;7;2;SW;9;92%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-5;-9;Partial sunshine;-7;-10;N;4;89%;15%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;6;-1;Mostly sunny;10;2;SSE;9;69%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and very cold;-16;-24;Colder;-21;-30;ENE;11;84%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;21;A t-storm around;33;22;SE;11;62%;54%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;18;8;Mostly sunny, nice;17;10;WSW;9;68%;57%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;22;19;Humid with rain;21;18;NE;26;93%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;17;6;Clearing;18;5;SW;8;73%;9%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;7;71%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;18;Partial sunshine;28;17;ESE;11;59%;36%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;34;24;Partly sunny;34;23;NE;11;54%;8%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;8;Sunny intervals;17;8;NNW;10;72%;0%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;0;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-8;NE;7;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;9;2;Rain at times;7;-2;N;11;78%;75%;0

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;8;1;A thick cloud cover;3;1;W;15;67%;61%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;21;6;Sunny intervals;21;7;ESE;10;61%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A morning t-storm;28;19;W;11;65%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;10;4;A morning shower;6;0;NW;24;85%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;11;4;Clouds breaking;8;0;S;7;85%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder;9;0;Periods of rain;6;-2;E;10;80%;74%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;10;2;A morning shower;6;-3;NW;15;76%;62%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NE;12;57%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;Cloudy;30;18;WSW;7;47%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;11;0;Mostly sunny;7;-2;NW;11;34%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;10;Nice with some sun;22;12;NE;10;57%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Clouds and sun;25;16;SSE;16;62%;11%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;E;6;49%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Inc. clouds;29;24;Clouds and sun;31;23;NE;13;71%;21%;4

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;4;-4;Partly sunny;2;-2;SE;11;55%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;23;A morning shower;30;24;E;10;78%;64%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Cloudy;2;1;NW;12;83%;58%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Not as hot;31;21;High clouds;27;20;NNE;11;48%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Abundant sunshine;14;3;Mostly sunny;16;12;S;14;69%;41%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;NNE;21;79%;64%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Hazy sun;21;7;NNW;6;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Milder;10;-2;Mostly cloudy;8;-6;SW;8;42%;19%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;15;Hazy sunshine;26;15;NW;8;66%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;8;76%;62%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;8;5;Low clouds;8;7;SE;14;88%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;0;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-1;N;10;43%;25%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;13;Partly sunny;18;13;NE;14;71%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;26;16;Low clouds may break;23;18;SSE;9;66%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;NNE;9;55%;24%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;26;20;ENE;17;53%;14%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;-7;-9;Cloudy and cold;-6;-11;NW;14;87%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;32;25;More clouds than sun;32;25;SSE;8;71%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;23;17;Rain and drizzle;22;18;ENE;14;69%;64%;1

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;19;66%;66%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;E;7;50%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;19;3;Hazy sun;19;3;N;7;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;11;6;An afternoon shower;14;6;SW;15;76%;100%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;13;72%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;N;12;52%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;31;17;Clouds and sun;33;18;WNW;12;32%;13%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with clearing;5;-7;Mostly sunny;6;-8;WSW;5;48%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;11;Hazy sunshine;26;11;NE;18;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;4;Mostly sunny;20;3;NW;6;54%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;N;19;31%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;2;-3;Periods of snow;1;-5;NNW;11;84%;90%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;NE;11;63%;61%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain tapering off;31;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;WSW;9;73%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;24;12;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NW;10;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NW;8;74%;75%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;15;4;A shower or t-storm;13;4;E;14;65%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;8;69%;63%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;24;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;S;12;75%;40%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;15;7;ENE;9;85%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;12;5;Episodes of sunshine;7;1;E;9;89%;25%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;21;12;ESE;7;55%;19%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some sun returning;29;24;Rather cloudy;29;24;WSW;9;74%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;10;2;Fog, then some sun;14;3;NNE;4;69%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;A couple of showers;31;26;SW;11;72%;93%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;Showers around;29;23;ESE;9;82%;94%;2

Manila, Philippines;Humid with downpours;26;25;A little a.m. rain;30;25;E;8;78%;68%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Sunny and very warm;32;16;S;13;39%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;NNE;6;42%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunshine and nice;24;19;NE;15;59%;3%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;0;-5;A thick cloud cover;-3;-6;NW;7;89%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Breezy with some sun;31;25;ENE;24;65%;23%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;NE;11;65%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-5;-11;Partly sunny;-6;-12;NNW;3;65%;11%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-5;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-8;N;12;81%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;Hazy sunshine;31;23;N;13;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Partly sunny, breezy;26;14;NE;24;55%;9%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;7;3;Rain and snow shower;7;-1;WNW;16;60%;45%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;6;S;9;70%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow, cold;-17;-33;Sunny and colder;-27;-30;NE;14;78%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;14;6;Partly sunny;10;2;ENE;13;50%;3%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cold with some sun;-7;-11;Cloudy and cold;-4;-6;SW;5;85%;20%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-7;-12;Clouds and sun;-6;-14;NNW;10;70%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;31;26;Couple of t-storms;31;27;E;18;76%;91%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;15;68%;43%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;15;78%;55%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;13;8;A little a.m. rain;10;0;E;11;74%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and not as hot;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;S;18;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Inc. clouds;31;25;N;11;64%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy afternoon rain;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;16;70%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;E;9;44%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Afternoon rain;8;3;A little a.m. rain;4;-1;WNW;16;75%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-10;Plenty of sun;0;-4;SE;6;28%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;22;12;A touch of rain;21;12;WSW;16;52%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;23;8;High clouds;21;9;ESE;5;68%;0%;1

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;14;66%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;4;3;Low clouds;6;3;SSE;23;74%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-1;-3;A snow shower;-1;-4;NE;15;94%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;12;77%;84%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Sunshine;21;9;SE;8;40%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;17;7;Partly sunny, nice;17;6;NE;8;76%;15%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow tapering off;-4;-8;Inc. clouds;-6;-10;NE;9;69%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;15;12;Afternoon rain;15;10;NW;18;91%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;ENE;19;60%;6%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;29;23;E;17;69%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;14;73%;30%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;3;Mostly sunny, nice;22;2;ENE;7;28%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;33;15;Plenty of sun;33;15;SW;10;35%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;Sun and some clouds;28;20;N;9;76%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;17;5;E;6;75%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Spotty showers;9;4;N;8;73%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;-7;Plenty of sunshine;2;-5;ESE;7;26%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;12;6;Partly sunny;11;8;ESE;15;54%;11%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;8;69%;74%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;8;0;Afternoon rain;7;-1;WNW;10;80%;91%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;19;65%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-4;-9;Cloudy and cold;-6;-7;W;9;77%;32%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Sunny and nice;26;18;NNE;18;54%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;16;Rain;20;19;E;20;82%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-2;-3;A snow shower;-1;-6;NW;13;82%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Decreasing clouds;6;-2;NE;6;81%;31%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;9;1;Cloudy;8;-1;NNW;17;68%;27%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;8;1;Increasing clouds;10;2;NNW;8;33%;8%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;12;69%;25%;2

Tirana, Albania;Nice with some sun;18;6;Spotty showers;16;5;ESE;8;66%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A touch of rain;11;6;More sun than clouds;10;2;NNE;21;38%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;2;-1;A little snow;3;-3;WNW;20;73%;63%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;15;61%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;20;11;W;12;59%;1%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-15;-29;Colder with some sun;-16;-35;NNW;10;54%;20%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Rain tapering off;8;1;NW;5;71%;64%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower;10;5;Cooler;6;0;NW;18;71%;65%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;NW;7;51%;3%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;-1;-6;A snow shower;-3;-5;NW;8;82%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;3;0;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-2;WNW;18;86%;83%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;17;14;Warmer;22;17;ENE;22;70%;84%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;High clouds;34;18;NW;9;56%;1%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;3;-4;Cloudy;3;-5;ESE;3;66%;44%;1

_____

