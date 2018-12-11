Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;SE;10;83%;81%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;WNW;17;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;15;9;Morning showers;14;5;SW;25;87%;100%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;18;11;SW;10;71%;8%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;8;0;Partly sunny;5;-1;E;11;87%;6%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-7;A little snow;-5;-9;SW;4;88%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;12;4;Sunny and nice;16;5;S;9;59%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-20;Sunny and colder;-14;-21;SW;8;71%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;High clouds and hot;37;26;ENE;20;42%;22%;6

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;12;3;Brilliant sunshine;11;5;SSE;6;60%;61%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;17;A morning shower;22;16;SSW;11;71%;75%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SE;15;67%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SE;6;78%;92%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;18;Partly sunny;29;17;ESE;7;50%;7%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NE;12;63%;66%;1

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of sun;15;7;Partly sunny;13;8;NNE;12;79%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;-1;-10;Sunny, but chilly;1;-8;NNW;8;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;6;1;Partly sunny;5;-3;W;12;57%;36%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;4;1;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;ENE;7;74%;78%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;8;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;10;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;NE;15;67%;63%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain;5;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;NNW;14;85%;59%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;6;-1;Areas of low clouds;5;-2;ESE;6;87%;3%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;4;-1;Sun and some clouds;3;-4;WSW;8;65%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;Partly sunny;4;-4;NNW;10;68%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;25;20;Mostly sunny, humid;28;18;E;12;66%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;30;18;Mostly cloudy;32;17;NNW;6;37%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;A touch of rain;7;2;Sunny, but chilly;7;-1;NW;16;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;NNW;14;46%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;17;A morning shower;22;15;SW;19;65%;43%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;6;64%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;10;72%;25%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;3;0;Bit of rain, snow;3;-1;WSW;23;82%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;32;22;Variable clouds;31;23;N;14;66%;1%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;4;1;A shower in the p.m.;3;0;ENE;15;72%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;NNE;20;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Cloudy;18;12;S;17;76%;52%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;19;85%;62%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;22;10;Hazy sunshine;22;9;N;8;72%;23%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;13;0;Partly sunny;13;-6;NNW;12;23%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;17;Hazy sunshine;29;16;N;7;50%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;9;73%;65%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of p.m. rain;11;7;Cloudy;9;4;SE;16;89%;75%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;NNE;9;38%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Low clouds;18;14;Partly sunny;18;14;WNW;21;81%;70%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;15;11;A little a.m. rain;13;10;N;17;75%;75%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;24;13;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;8;56%;44%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;23;15;Partly sunny;24;17;E;15;50%;3%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;1;-3;Low clouds;-1;-4;NNE;17;84%;14%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;32;24;Clouds and sunshine;34;24;NE;8;58%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Partly sunny;19;13;NNE;17;57%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy;27;23;An afternoon shower;28;22;ENE;24;62%;46%;4

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;29;20;Some sun;29;19;SE;7;55%;12%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;16;6;Hazy sunshine;17;4;NNE;8;69%;24%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;8;4;A morning shower;7;2;WNW;15;76%;56%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Showers around;33;25;W;9;70%;74%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;NNW;14;50%;14%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Mostly sunny;31;16;NW;10;39%;7%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;7;-6;Plenty of sunshine;9;-7;WSW;6;35%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;14;Hazy sun;28;13;ENE;13;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;3;Mostly sunny;20;4;NNE;6;50%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;N;20;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;3;0;Wet snow;1;0;NNE;17;86%;94%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;Showers;29;24;NNE;8;67%;87%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Decreasing clouds;32;23;SW;9;67%;85%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;26;15;Hazy sun;28;15;N;8;56%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;5;78%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;19;2;An afternoon shower;19;3;ENE;14;37%;69%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower;32;25;Spotty showers;31;24;SSW;9;74%;73%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Mostly cloudy;23;19;S;12;70%;16%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;17;10;A little p.m. rain;15;11;SW;7;87%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;9;5;Sun and some clouds;7;1;ESE;14;73%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NNW;7;57%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;Some sun;31;24;SW;10;67%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;14;2;Partly sunny;11;6;SW;6;79%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;27;Inc. clouds;31;28;NNW;10;69%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;23;ENE;8;83%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;ENE;10;61%;32%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;29;15;A t-storm in spots;32;20;NNE;19;42%;80%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;22;8;SSW;8;45%;12%;5

Miami, United States;A morning shower;19;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;20;E;16;57%;33%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and snow shower;1;-1;A snow shower;1;-2;NNE;12;82%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;E;19;72%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;ESE;14;70%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-5;-10;Sunny, but cold;-8;-16;N;4;62%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;-2;Low clouds;1;-2;NNE;9;81%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;31;17;N;13;57%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;14;A t-storm in spots;25;16;N;13;64%;66%;6

New York, United States;Sunshine, but cold;4;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-1;NE;13;49%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;Mostly sunny;17;8;W;27;64%;27%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sun;-12;-17;Afternoon flurries;-7;-16;SW;12;86%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Occasional p.m. rain;11;7;Clearing;12;3;N;15;66%;27%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;3;-6;Cloudy and colder;-4;-9;N;6;72%;12%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-4;-9;Sunny;-6;-16;ENE;11;69%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;30;25;Some brightening;30;27;E;10;76%;44%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;NNW;16;69%;44%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;28;24;A little p.m. rain;30;24;ENE;15;77%;81%;7

Paris, France;Low clouds breaking;8;-1;Fog to sun;4;-2;ESE;11;72%;8%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;23;17;Partly sunny;25;17;ESE;20;52%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;34;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;ENE;12;64%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;35;26;ENE;17;61%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Spotty showers;29;20;E;7;56%;76%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;3;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-5;NE;11;76%;77%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;2;-10;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-10;SSE;9;30%;45%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Morning rain, cloudy;20;11;Afternoon rain;22;10;SW;14;54%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Overcast;18;10;Turning sunny;18;10;S;7;77%;10%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;SE;16;65%;78%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain, windy, mild;10;5;A morning shower;7;6;ESE;24;75%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;2;0;A snow shower;1;-4;NE;9;98%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;31;22;Sunny;32;23;NNW;10;60%;1%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;ESE;11;51%;6%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;13;-1;An afternoon shower;12;5;ENE;8;64%;79%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow shower;1;-1;Low clouds;0;-2;ENE;14;63%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;11;Partly sunny;16;8;ENE;12;70%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;17;Partly sunny;27;15;ENE;16;59%;2%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;22;A stray shower;29;23;ESE;11;67%;45%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;N;13;70%;18%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;24;8;Sunny and delightful;24;6;E;8;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;9;WSW;11;34%;32%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;Spotty showers;29;20;NNE;5;69%;61%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;16;9;Fog, then some sun;14;8;S;7;83%;76%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;11;5;A little rain;9;7;S;14;76%;96%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;4;-6;Sunny, but chilly;2;-7;NW;8;24%;57%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Chilly with some sun;9;3;NNW;17;59%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;12;82%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;3;-3;Clouds and sun;3;-7;SW;12;67%;31%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A brief shower;29;24;ENE;12;65%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;P.M. snow showers;3;1;Spotty showers;2;-2;NE;10;69%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;23;19;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;NE;20;71%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain;23;16;Rain and drizzle;18;16;NE;19;78%;65%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;1;-1;Showers of rain/snow;1;-1;NE;14;69%;77%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;11;2;Plenty of sun;11;1;ENE;7;75%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;9;3;A little p.m. rain;9;4;N;8;78%;92%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;Sunny and nice;16;5;NNE;9;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;14;Showers around;20;14;NW;21;59%;82%;3

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;12;-1;A morning shower;12;0;E;5;41%;46%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;6;5;A little a.m. rain;11;4;NNW;14;78%;54%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;2;-3;Low clouds;2;-1;ESE;13;75%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with sunshine;18;12;Plenty of sun;20;12;SW;15;48%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;10;69%;18%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Freezing fog;-13;-28;Plenty of sun;-12;-26;NE;7;78%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;8;2;Becoming cloudy;7;5;SE;6;70%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;5;1;Periods of snow;3;-3;NW;13;64%;74%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;25;19;Decreasing clouds;25;16;E;10;51%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;2;-1;A snow shower;2;-2;NE;10;76%;77%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;Rain and snow shower;1;-2;NNE;9;92%;59%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;20;15;Variable cloudiness;20;15;SSE;16;80%;44%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;31;23;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;NNE;9;76%;67%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;8;1;A little p.m. rain;8;1;SE;6;72%;95%;1

