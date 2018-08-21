Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SW;19;85%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;Warm with sunshine;41;31;NNW;14;52%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;22;W;26;44%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunny and nice;28;20;ENE;13;59%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;24;17;Partial sunshine;24;16;SW;16;72%;39%;5

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;16;11;Mostly cloudy;18;10;N;8;75%;55%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;ESE;13;23%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain, breezy, cooler;12;10;Warmer;21;12;WSW;23;50%;13%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little rain;13;5;Sunshine;19;7;E;8;57%;2%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;NNW;16;43%;6%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;13;10;A few showers;14;11;NNW;20;77%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;27;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;28;NW;23;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;33;24;Cloudy with showers;29;22;SW;11;86%;94%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;20;Considerable clouds;28;20;W;19;64%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;31;27;Showers around;35;27;WSW;13;72%;85%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;WSW;13;59%;7%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;22;A t-storm or two;28;21;WSW;7;66%;64%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;SE;5;46%;8%;7

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;SE;10;41%;5%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;ESE;14;66%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;13;Sun, some clouds;28;14;ENE;11;40%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;32;18;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;SSE;8;48%;9%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;26;16;NW;8;72%;22%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;E;12;49%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;ESE;8;38%;21%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Mostly sunny;16;10;NNE;17;65%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;31;19;NNW;9;35%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;33;27;High clouds, breezy;31;26;SSE;24;65%;66%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;N;13;39%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;15;6;An afternoon shower;15;9;N;15;67%;80%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSE;7;60%;73%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;28;Becoming cloudy;36;27;SSW;8;60%;36%;9

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;WNW;17;50%;3%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;14;73%;44%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;13;A shower in places;23;17;S;19;62%;46%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;30;26;WNW;5;72%;29%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;10;52%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;20;Some sun, pleasant;30;20;SSE;16;68%;27%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;A thunderstorm;34;27;E;9;77%;79%;11

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-storm around;24;13;S;10;72%;73%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;33;27;A shower or t-storm;34;27;SSE;16;74%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;35;21;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;SE;9;61%;60%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;22;15;Occasional a.m. rain;18;10;WNW;17;82%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;17;Mostly sunny, nice;33;17;NNE;12;24%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;ENE;18;71%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;NNW;8;80%;84%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and nice;26;13;ENE;11;36%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ENE;11;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;18;8;A passing shower;18;15;SW;20;52%;79%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Morning showers;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;19;85%;85%;4

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;9;74%;72%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Some sun, a shower;32;25;NE;29;56%;78%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;28;22;Mainly cloudy;29;22;W;15;66%;40%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;31;25;A morning t-storm;34;25;ENE;14;71%;74%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;More sun than clouds;30;22;Sunny;30;23;ENE;17;60%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;34;24;A stray shower;34;24;NNE;10;58%;70%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;41;32;Partly sunny, warm;39;30;N;23;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny;24;9;ESE;17;37%;4%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;17;Sunny and hot;37;17;N;7;12%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;31;27;Rather cloudy;31;27;WSW;19;66%;44%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;Showers and t-storms;27;21;S;8;87%;100%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;36;26;Increasing clouds;38;27;WSW;19;37%;22%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;29;14;Not as warm;23;10;NE;12;51%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;21;63%;66%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;31;21;Sunny intervals;31;21;SW;12;52%;34%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;SSW;9;77%;83%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SSE;9;77%;93%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a shower;12;-1;Partly sunny;13;-4;NNE;12;46%;26%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;SW;16;83%;88%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Sun and some clouds;18;15;S;14;76%;11%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNW;8;52%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;23;15;Clouds and sun;25;16;SW;15;64%;66%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;29;22;Low clouds, then sun;29;18;S;10;59%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Nice with some sun;25;19;SW;12;75%;27%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;20;A t-storm in spots;35;19;ESE;5;32%;42%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Nice with some sun;32;28;W;14;65%;14%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;33;25;A couple of showers;32;25;NE;6;70%;70%;11

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;18;80%;92%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;13;6;Mostly cloudy;15;6;NNE;9;64%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SSE;8;61%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;10;73%;57%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;21;9;Mostly sunny;20;7;NE;11;56%;1%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;27;24;Sunshine and nice;28;24;SSW;19;69%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;12;5;Clouds and sun;15;7;NNE;13;72%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mainly cloudy;26;20;A little a.m. rain;23;14;WNW;22;73%;67%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;23;10;Partly sunny;18;8;NW;18;47%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;29;26;Cloudy with showers;29;26;WSW;19;86%;97%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;24;13;ENE;11;61%;44%;11

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;25;22;Showers and t-storms;29;18;NW;22;77%;65%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;35;22;Hot with sunshine;36;22;WNW;13;44%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Rain and drizzle;15;10;SSW;25;70%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Mostly sunny;35;27;E;16;41%;64%;9

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;20;10;Spotty showers;19;10;SSW;18;86%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;24;17;A shower in the a.m.;21;10;W;27;77%;57%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Sun and clouds, nice;28;25;E;25;68%;44%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NW;9;83%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;ENE;10;67%;22%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;27;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;N;8;59%;20%;6

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;19;9;Mostly sunny;17;7;SE;17;56%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Showers around;33;26;SW;16;68%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;27;22;Clouds and sunshine;30;22;SSE;25;79%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;55%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;SE;8;39%;9%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;NE;8;70%;80%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun, nice;24;11;Rather cloudy;24;10;SSE;15;45%;44%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;SW;11;70%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SE;18;70%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Rain and drizzle;11;6;NNW;15;81%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;8;53%;12%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Clearing;26;18;E;9;72%;3%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Abundant sunshine;43;27;N;15;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny;32;20;NE;10;52%;13%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;17;10;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;22;50%;30%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;15;Low clouds, then sun;20;15;WSW;15;73%;6%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Some sun, a t-storm;28;18;ENE;13;64%;80%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;SE;21;74%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;N;8;84%;81%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;An afternoon shower;30;15;NNW;11;22%;53%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;7;Cloudy;18;5;WSW;5;44%;63%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;9;73%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;36;16;Mostly sunny and hot;35;16;N;8;38%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Hazy and very warm;29;16;Hazy, warm and smoky;28;14;SE;7;76%;44%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;8;66%;35%;9

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;29;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;26;NNW;20;67%;19%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A morning t-storm;30;27;S;14;77%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Mostly sunny;29;14;SE;9;56%;11%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;27;Some sun, a shower;31;26;E;23;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;19;8;Spotty showers;22;16;SW;15;53%;65%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;10;Partly sunny;17;8;SSW;18;50%;14%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SE;10;66%;66%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;19;12;A passing shower;20;14;SW;18;40%;66%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and cooler;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;SSE;11;32%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Partly sunny;28;18;N;9;53%;33%;8

Tehran, Iran;Nice with sunshine;35;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;SE;10;20%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;W;12;52%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;34;20;A shower or t-storm;34;20;E;6;40%;55%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Sunny, breezy, humid;33;26;S;24;67%;56%;9

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;A morning shower;23;15;WNW;30;70%;50%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;31;24;Sunny and beautiful;30;24;NNW;13;62%;4%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers and t-storms;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;WNW;12;66%;62%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;23;9;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;NE;10;58%;30%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sun and smoky;29;18;Smoky with hazy sun;25;14;E;8;75%;44%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;SE;8;45%;5%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;10;74%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;21;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;SE;9;58%;3%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;24;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;7;50%;3%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;13;9;Sunshine and breezy;13;7;NNW;29;61%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;30;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;10;78%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;31;17;NE;6;42%;11%;8

