Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;16;78%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;40;32;Plenty of sunshine;40;32;WSW;13;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;22;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;W;25;31%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;13;51%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;26;16;Showers and t-storms;21;16;WSW;20;81%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Windy this afternoon;19;13;Breezy with rain;17;10;S;23;75%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;21;S;14;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, breezy;19;7;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;SSE;11;42%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;ENE;16;43%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;NNW;19;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;A touch of p.m. rain;15;11;NNW;19;76%;94%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;28;Sunny and breezy;42;27;WNW;25;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;High clouds;34;24;SSW;17;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;24;20;Cloudy with a shower;26;21;W;24;74%;88%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SW;16;69%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;29;23;Periods of sun;29;21;ENE;14;70%;71%;7

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;E;8;78%;83%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;34;20;SE;10;38%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;26;14;Periods of sun, warm;31;17;WSW;11;36%;62%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;8;ESE;11;68%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;Sunny and nice;30;12;E;8;27%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;16;51%;14%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;26;17;Showers and t-storms;21;16;WSW;15;79%;85%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;32;15;S;7;48%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;18;A t-storm around;33;19;SSE;10;37%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;SW;10;76%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;18;Nice with some sun;30;16;NW;8;30%;10%;10

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Mostly cloudy;34;27;NW;9;67%;28%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;13;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A touch of rain;14;9;Partly sunny;14;6;SW;13;62%;5%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;6;65%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;35;27;Cloudy;34;26;SW;17;60%;63%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;22;SSW;9;55%;6%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;WSW;16;80%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;19;13;Mostly cloudy;22;16;ESE;14;73%;72%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;SW;5;67%;25%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SSE;14;73%;85%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the a.m.;29;20;Showers around;30;21;SSE;17;78%;80%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;28;S;8;76%;64%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;15;Partly sunny;32;16;NNE;10;31%;13%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;11;74%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy and very warm;36;20;Not as warm;29;22;SE;10;70%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;19;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;WSW;18;70%;64%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;19;Mostly sunny, nice;34;19;NE;10;29%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;17;68%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;Hot with high clouds;36;28;SW;10;66%;37%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NE;13;38%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;11;65%;55%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;18;11;Thundershowers;20;10;WNW;24;60%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;20;79%;57%;5

Hong Kong, China;Periods of rain;30;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;17;78%;68%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;32;25;ENE;22;57%;63%;11

Hyderabad, India;Showers, some heavy;25;22;Rain and drizzle;27;22;W;16;78%;90%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;34;26;A morning t-storm;32;25;ESE;17;75%;83%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;19;50%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;34;24;E;10;60%;51%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;40;31;Plenty of sun;37;30;N;16;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;Partly sunny;25;9;N;12;46%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;17;Sunny and hot;36;17;N;9;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;31;27;Clearing;32;27;SSW;16;67%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;21;SE;9;89%;96%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;32;26;A t-storm in spots;36;27;SSW;16;43%;50%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A morning t-storm;27;13;Partial sunshine;28;16;SSE;9;42%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;18;63%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;30;21;Nice with some sun;30;22;W;11;60%;36%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;S;9;78%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;E;9;64%;33%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;-1;A shower;14;-1;W;11;39%;74%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;Couple of t-storms;27;24;SW;16;82%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;15;72%;27%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NNW;17;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;19;15;A t-shower possible;23;14;WNW;17;69%;60%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SSW;10;62%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;24;21;Partly sunny;26;19;SSW;11;75%;13%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;Sunny and very warm;35;20;N;7;32%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;28;A shower in the a.m.;30;28;SSW;17;74%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;32;23;Spotty showers;32;24;E;6;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain;28;26;Cloudy with showers;28;26;SW;11;84%;98%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;13;10;Mostly cloudy;14;8;NW;16;68%;27%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;SSE;8;47%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;12;67%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;22;12;Partly sunny;25;14;WSW;13;40%;64%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;20;71%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;18;10;Clouding up;19;11;NW;10;74%;69%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;22;N;2;60%;44%;6

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;28;13;Not as warm;22;13;W;19;43%;18%;4

Mumbai, India;A downpour;29;26;Spotty showers;31;27;WSW;25;80%;92%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;SE;13;54%;56%;12

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;28;22;Thunderstorms;27;23;SSE;9;82%;87%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;14;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;20;10;Spotty showers;16;9;NNW;7;89%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;WSW;11;60%;66%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;SSW;8;52%;3%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;29;19;ENE;9;62%;39%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little p.m. rain;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;8;78%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;9;85%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;10;67%;10%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warmer;30;17;Showers and t-storms;24;15;WNW;15;66%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;14;NW;27;53%;98%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;19;72%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SE;25;72%;34%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;10;42%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;28;14;A t-storm around;32;17;W;10;34%;76%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thundershower;33;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;8;76%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;24;10;Becoming cloudy;23;11;ENE;15;48%;57%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Lots of sun, nice;27;17;W;11;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;23;Spotty showers;29;22;ESE;12;70%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Becoming cloudy;14;9;ESE;18;67%;19%;3

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;20;15;Periods of sun;22;14;E;15;56%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;22;18;Low clouds breaking;22;16;NW;12;71%;8%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;N;21;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;SSW;12;52%;12%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Partly sunny;20;14;W;19;68%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly cloudy;19;13;WSW;19;79%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;10;69%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;22;74%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;8;87%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;25;14;Afternoon showers;25;15;WSW;11;60%;68%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;15;4;S;6;65%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;11;78%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;28;15;Nice with sunshine;25;14;NNW;13;57%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Clearing;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;16;NNE;11;60%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;Mostly cloudy;36;27;NNW;7;59%;43%;5

Shanghai, China;Periods of rain;28;26;Showers around;33;27;SE;31;79%;86%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;28;A t-storm around;32;28;SSE;16;70%;48%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;SSE;9;53%;2%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;E;20;67%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;18;11;Partly sunny;21;10;SW;12;54%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;17;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;WSW;20;44%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;35;27;ESE;12;64%;72%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;19;14;Thundershowers;20;12;WNW;23;61%;64%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;SE;10;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy;23;16;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;NNW;17;53%;16%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;26;Sunny and very warm;38;27;ESE;12;18%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;SW;16;52%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;E;8;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSW;14;76%;81%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;26;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;NW;10;75%;44%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;33;27;ESE;14;55%;15%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Becoming cloudy;32;23;S;10;58%;27%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Couple of t-storms;23;11;Nice with sunshine;25;13;ESE;12;57%;32%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty a.m. showers;23;15;Mostly sunny;28;18;N;9;56%;1%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Sunshine and warm;32;20;S;9;45%;26%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm or two;28;24;SSW;8;82%;92%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;21;12;A little a.m. rain;22;14;ENE;10;61%;62%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;18;SSE;13;50%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;10;Some brightening;13;9;NE;24;74%;65%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Cloudy with t-storms;28;26;SW;13;81%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;33;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;NE;9;42%;5%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather