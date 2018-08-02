Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SSW;16;79%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;40;31;Sunny and very warm;42;30;NW;10;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;24;Sunny and breezy;36;23;W;30;45%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;ENE;12;64%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;NNE;12;54%;9%;6

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;17;12;Cloudy;21;14;S;9;74%;39%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;41;24;Brilliant sunshine;38;25;SE;14;18%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer with some sun;24;13;Nice with some sun;25;12;NE;13;53%;28%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;20;12;Mostly cloudy;22;12;SSW;8;71%;12%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;32;26;NNW;21;45%;35%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;10;A little a.m. rain;15;7;SSW;10;71%;58%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;28;Sunny;44;29;WSW;14;25%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, less humid;35;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;10;55%;24%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;29;20;Partly sunny;28;20;W;18;64%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;33;26;Spotty showers;32;26;WSW;15;69%;76%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;33;25;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;W;11;58%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Very hot;36;27;Very hot;36;26;SSW;9;58%;8%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm or two;31;19;SE;7;65%;82%;8

Berlin, Germany;Heavy thunderstorms;31;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;E;8;46%;26%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;9;67%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;N;11;39%;28%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;21;Partly sunny;32;21;W;7;57%;28%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with some sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;N;7;48%;3%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;30;18;Some sun, pleasant;29;17;NE;12;52%;3%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;30;20;Partly sunny;32;18;E;10;53%;25%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;12;7;Partly sunny;14;7;SE;10;83%;8%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;A t-storm around;30;17;NNW;8;38%;59%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;32;26;Brilliant sunshine;34;26;WSW;11;64%;15%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;13;38%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;SE;14;61%;42%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;ENE;6;65%;80%;13

Chennai, India;A downpour;37;26;Turning cloudy;37;27;SSW;14;56%;35%;7

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;Mostly sunny;26;21;SE;10;57%;24%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;14;78%;83%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;9;51%;12%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Inc. clouds;28;25;NW;14;72%;22%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;36;24;SE;11;38%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;15;70%;2%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;SW;13;63%;28%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;18;A t-storm in spots;30;17;E;10;37%;44%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy with showers;31;27;Couple of t-storms;33;27;SW;16;78%;90%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;8;56%;31%;8

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;23;16;A t-shower in spots;23;13;WNW;13;79%;42%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;37;19;Sunny and very warm;36;19;NNE;10;16%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NE;16;68%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;E;7;77%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;NE;12;30%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;11;69%;68%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Partly sunny;27;17;WNW;18;64%;28%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;20;76%;72%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;13;70%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;ENE;29;56%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;Decreasing clouds;29;22;W;14;62%;39%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Sunny and hot;38;27;NE;15;54%;27%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;17;65%;52%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;33;22;NNE;8;52%;6%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Partly sunny;38;29;NNW;13;49%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;N;13;55%;9%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;17;Sunny and hot;37;19;N;7;15%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;31;27;A shower in places;30;27;WSW;25;64%;52%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Periods of rain;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SSE;7;86%;86%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;38;25;Partly sunny;35;24;S;17;48%;58%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;NNW;10;53%;5%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;25;55%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly cloudy;30;21;WSW;11;58%;34%;9

Kolkata, India;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;WSW;12;82%;88%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;8;74%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;-1;A shower;13;-1;N;15;45%;82%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SW;14;77%;70%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;18;16;Low clouds;18;15;S;16;74%;14%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Very hot;38;23;Very hot;39;25;NNW;10;32%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;Clouds and sun, warm;30;19;NW;8;53%;15%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;Partly cloudy;31;19;S;10;51%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;24;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;SSW;11;68%;23%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;40;23;Very hot;40;22;NE;7;26%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;27;Cloudy;31;27;SW;5;68%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;NNE;6;75%;66%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;15;77%;80%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;15;10;Breezy with rain;15;7;WNW;30;66%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;NNE;9;58%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A morning t-storm;31;27;E;16;68%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;29;16;A t-storm or two;28;18;W;10;55%;82%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;24;Sunshine, pleasant;28;24;SSW;18;69%;56%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;12;8;Clouds and sun;15;9;S;12;85%;62%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;29;20;Some brightening;29;20;N;3;65%;38%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;WNW;12;48%;3%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;30;27;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;19;80%;84%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;27;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;E;10;60%;36%;11

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;22;S;13;79%;78%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;WNW;12;41%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;19;6;Mostly sunny;18;9;SE;5;60%;7%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and humid;34;26;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;N;11;58%;16%;11

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;25;15;Showers and t-storms;27;15;SSE;8;59%;65%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;28;18;High clouds, humid;28;17;SSW;11;68%;44%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A little a.m. rain;28;24;W;12;80%;99%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NW;10;81%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;E;9;69%;36%;11

Paris, France;Hot with sunshine;32;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;N;9;42%;1%;7

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;16;14;Afternoon showers;18;11;WSW;27;67%;98%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A few a.m. showers;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SW;18;62%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Inc. clouds;30;23;SE;18;82%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;9;48%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;34;20;A couple of t-storms;33;21;ESE;9;44%;82%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very hot;37;26;Sunshine, very hot;37;25;W;8;66%;31%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;22;11;A p.m. shower or two;21;11;S;13;58%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;43;21;Sunshine and cooler;29;20;SW;12;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;21;A morning shower;27;21;SSE;14;69%;52%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;12;9;A little rain;12;10;SW;13;80%;71%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;30;21;Partly sunny;28;18;NW;11;61%;16%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;23;19;A little p.m. rain;23;19;NE;7;76%;100%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;39;25;Plenty of sun;42;27;NNE;9;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny, hot and humid;35;22;Heavy thunderstorms;32;22;SE;9;66%;74%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;W;14;59%;17%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;Clouds to sun;20;13;WSW;18;66%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;SE;8;82%;86%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;22;72%;68%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NW;9;85%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;28;15;A shower in the p.m.;26;14;SW;9;40%;57%;14

Santiago, Chile;Areas of morning fog;15;1;Sunshine;16;2;ENE;5;53%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;10;69%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;40;21;Very hot;41;21;N;9;32%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;15;Low clouds breaking;21;15;NE;9;71%;40%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, very hot;37;28;Very hot;36;27;WNW;8;58%;36%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;33;27;A bit of rain;31;28;SSE;31;80%;71%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SE;13;75%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;26;14;SSE;13;65%;29%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;31;26;A shower in places;30;25;E;24;68%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm or two;31;16;Showers and t-storms;28;17;W;12;47%;82%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;19;53%;57%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;36;27;A t-storm around;37;28;E;10;55%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm or two;30;19;Periods of sun;26;18;WNW;22;62%;31%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Warm with sunshine;36;21;NNE;10;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;34;21;Showers around;32;20;NW;13;51%;92%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;26;Sunshine and warm;38;27;E;12;14%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;30;27;Some sun;31;27;SW;16;58%;44%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;33;23;A heavy thunderstorm;34;23;E;6;65%;82%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;35;28;Sunshine, hot, humid;36;26;ESE;15;62%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;High clouds, humid;26;19;High clouds, humid;26;20;ESE;9;84%;46%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;Sunny and nice;32;25;E;11;57%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;N;13;54%;5%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm or two;28;15;Not as warm;23;13;NNE;12;72%;50%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Areas of low clouds;20;14;Rain and drizzle;21;14;ESE;7;71%;65%;4

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, a t-storm;32;20;Periods of sun;32;20;N;11;56%;27%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Some brightening;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;10;69%;72%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;29;18;A couple of t-storms;29;16;W;11;70%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A stray thunderstorm;33;20;A t-storm or two;31;20;WSW;7;64%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower;13;9;Partial sunshine;14;8;E;17;73%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;29;25;Couple of t-storms;29;24;SW;13;78%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;18;Partly sunny;34;17;NE;5;37%;33%;10

