Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, July 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A passing shower;28;24;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SW;14;87%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, warm;42;34;Plenty of sunshine;42;32;W;25;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;23;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;28;21;Decreasing clouds;27;19;SE;20;38%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;27;16;A t-storm around;29;17;ENE;11;46%;42%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Partly sunny;19;12;SSE;11;65%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;47;31;Sunlit and very hot;44;30;S;17;13%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm or two;23;16;Sunshine and warmer;27;13;NE;20;47%;26%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunlit and very warm;31;22;Rather cloudy, warm;31;20;NW;15;58%;38%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny and less humid;34;23;S;11;38%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;15;9;A little a.m. rain;16;10;W;12;80%;58%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;45;29;Plenty of sun;44;29;WNW;19;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and hot;36;24;Partly sunny;35;24;S;11;53%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;28;21;A shower;27;21;W;27;67%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;WSW;14;73%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;ENE;19;68%;62%;10

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;32;25;A morning t-storm;33;24;SSE;10;79%;83%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;30;18;SSW;9;50%;63%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;27;16;NE;8;54%;29%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Clouds and sun;20;10;ESE;13;66%;65%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;ESE;14;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Showers and t-storms;29;18;NW;10;45%;62%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and warm;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;NW;6;44%;9%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;W;10;55%;7%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NNW;12;37%;16%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;9;Clouds breaking;13;8;E;19;68%;6%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;WNW;8;29%;8%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;WSW;14;64%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;NNW;12;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;18;5;Mostly cloudy;18;9;ESE;8;61%;38%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;ESE;7;62%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;28;Cloudy, breezy, warm;37;29;WSW;24;48%;44%;3

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;21;NW;12;77%;62%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;31;26;Cloudy with showers;29;25;W;17;80%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;20;14;Clouds and sun;25;15;NNW;11;61%;16%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;31;25;Mostly cloudy;30;26;SW;24;70%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;S;12;50%;11%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;21;67%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Cloudy;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;11;75%;71%;3

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;Clouds and sun;30;17;SSE;10;51%;44%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Spotty showers;33;27;SE;21;74%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;8;54%;17%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Heavy showers;19;11;Clearing, a shower;20;8;W;17;65%;62%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunlit and very hot;42;23;Sunny and very hot;41;23;NNE;10;15%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;WSW;18;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Cloudy with showers;31;26;N;14;86%;100%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;20;9;Cooler;16;6;SE;19;59%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;11;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;27;17;NNW;12;54%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower;31;26;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;25;WSW;21;79%;96%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with t-storms;29;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;E;22;77%;79%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;27;58%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;A little a.m. rain;27;22;A little p.m. rain;26;22;W;18;78%;81%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;ENE;15;81%;83%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;E;10;63%;26%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;23;Inc. clouds;33;24;E;9;54%;25%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;NW;13;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;ENE;10;38%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;38;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;E;7;30%;29%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;33;29;Cloudy;32;28;SW;15;61%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon downpours;29;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;ESE;7;82%;84%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;Mostly sunny, warm;39;26;SSW;26;34%;38%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;26;15;Showers and t-storms;27;17;W;11;66%;79%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;20;60%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;W;10;61%;32%;9

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSE;14;80%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;7;70%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;14;-6;Partly sunny;13;-1;ENE;10;42%;63%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SW;11;80%;82%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;S;13;74%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A heavy thunderstorm;24;17;Turning sunny;26;17;NNW;14;57%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Partly sunny;27;15;W;11;43%;31%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;30;20;Fog, then some sun;30;20;SSW;9;60%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;25;20;Turning sunny;27;20;SSW;12;63%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NNE;8;40%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;W;19;75%;82%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;30;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NNE;7;74%;61%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clouds, downpours;29;25;Cloudy, downpours;29;25;SW;15;84%;93%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;13;7;Clouds breaking;13;10;N;34;61%;56%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;11;E;8;42%;73%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;11;70%;57%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A thundershower;23;17;Thunderstorms;24;18;NE;13;87%;79%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny, nice;34;24;Not as warm;28;24;SSW;22;68%;76%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with sunshine;14;8;Some sun returning;11;8;E;16;60%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;31;23;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;SSE;5;50%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Turning cloudy, warm;28;20;NE;13;62%;43%;6

Mumbai, India;Downpours, breezy;29;27;Heavy rain, breezy;29;27;WSW;26;85%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;Variable cloudiness;23;10;S;12;57%;15%;5

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;S;11;62%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Hot with sunshine;36;23;WNW;13;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun, some clouds;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NNE;21;55%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Hot with sunshine;35;27;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;WSW;10;58%;15%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;27;13;SSE;9;52%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;33;19;High clouds;34;20;SSW;13;52%;70%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Periods of sun;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ENE;15;80%;77%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;9;82%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;9;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;Some sun, a t-storm;31;16;A thunderstorm;29;17;NW;10;47%;57%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Spotty showers;18;10;SSW;22;68%;60%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;31;25;A thick cloud cover;32;26;SW;20;70%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Cloudy and humid;30;24;E;15;84%;66%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A t-storm in spots;36;24;ESE;10;48%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;28;16;Periods of sun;27;16;NW;7;43%;30%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and very warm;34;22;Low clouds may break;31;22;N;10;67%;44%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun;24;8;Mostly sunny;24;10;S;15;36%;16%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;18;61%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;21;Showers around;28;21;SSE;15;67%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;16;8;Clearing;13;7;N;18;70%;15%;4

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Partly sunny;28;18;NE;10;63%;42%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Plenty of sun;29;19;NNW;7;58%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;41;31;Warm with sunshine;43;30;NW;21;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;32;18;Partly sunny;30;19;W;10;53%;69%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;NE;10;58%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;20;14;Clouds, then sun;22;14;WSW;17;70%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;12;71%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;22;76%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;10;72%;32%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;28;15;W;12;21%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;15;5;Partly sunny;17;6;WSW;5;55%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNE;9;78%;68%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;22;15;Clouds breaking;25;14;NNW;12;59%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunlit and very warm;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NNE;10;45%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Partly sunny;33;22;WNW;8;64%;7%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;SSE;20;56%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;31;27;A t-storm around;31;28;SSE;15;72%;54%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;W;16;55%;20%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny;31;26;E;22;70%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;32;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;ENE;11;35%;3%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;Mostly sunny;19;10;NW;12;47%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;36;26;Windy in the p.m.;34;27;ESE;28;67%;73%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NE;14;60%;2%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNW;13;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;29;19;Clouds and sun;28;18;NW;23;64%;29%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;28;Sunny and hot;40;30;ESE;12;10%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;SE;12;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;9;42%;42%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;26;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;26;S;15;63%;27%;6

Toronto, Canada;Humid with sunshine;28;22;A t-storm around;27;20;SW;10;80%;79%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;36;25;Sunny and humid;32;26;ESE;11;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;W;17;41%;7%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning rain;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;NE;9;60%;71%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sun;28;17;NE;8;49%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Showers and t-storms;29;16;NNW;8;47%;66%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;SSE;9;82%;85%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;23;17;Thunderstorms;24;18;NE;13;83%;79%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;22;16;A heavy thunderstorm;22;17;NNW;13;79%;82%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds rolling in;13;11;Rain and drizzle;14;9;NNW;26;87%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;13;80%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;33;17;Nice with some sun;28;16;NE;7;48%;63%;11

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather