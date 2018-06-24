Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;S;16;78%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;39;29;Sunny, low humidity;39;30;WSW;18;37%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;20;Sunny and beautiful;33;20;W;27;45%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;26;20;Plenty of sunshine;28;20;E;15;58%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;18;13;Cloudy, comfortable;21;12;N;16;67%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;SSW;12;66%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;40;25;Sunny and pleasant;37;24;WSW;12;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;25;15;More clouds than sun;26;16;N;16;52%;77%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;19;12;Spotty showers;18;11;S;9;76%;70%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;28;18;Partial sunshine;26;18;N;12;57%;75%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;13;11;Rain tapering off;13;9;WSW;18;76%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;27;Sunny and breezy;43;28;NW;24;20%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;S;8;65%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;W;23;73%;69%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;WSW;9;62%;83%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;25;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;NE;16;56%;18%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;A t-storm or two;34;24;SSE;12;43%;86%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;22;11;Clouds and sun;23;13;N;10;54%;24%;8

Berlin, Germany;Brief p.m. showers;15;11;Pleasant and warmer;23;12;NNW;12;58%;15%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;8;A little rain;17;7;ESE;11;72%;80%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;ENE;11;45%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a shower;19;12;A shower or t-storm;21;12;NNW;13;60%;66%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;21;15;Cloudy, comfortable;24;13;N;14;56%;7%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;Partly sunny;24;13;ESE;9;49%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;A shower or t-storm;21;12;N;10;52%;63%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;9;4;Mostly sunny;13;5;W;12;63%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;16;Mainly cloudy;30;16;NNW;9;36%;34%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Warm with some sun;31;20;SW;13;57%;55%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;35;23;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;14;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds, a shower;16;10;Variable cloudiness;18;7;E;14;79%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;ESE;6;65%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;28;High clouds and warm;38;29;SW;15;50%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;ESE;18;66%;61%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Some sun, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;16;77%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;19;11;Partial sunshine;21;13;NW;15;67%;10%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;29;24;Turning sunny, nice;28;24;WNW;19;73%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;37;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;S;19;58%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;A shower or two;29;22;SSE;19;78%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;42;32;Hot with hazy sun;42;30;W;19;33%;12%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;20;11;Pleasant and warmer;29;15;SW;10;31%;2%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A heavy thunderstorm;32;27;S;12;83%;87%;3

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;34;21;Nice with some sun;31;22;SE;12;63%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Lots of sun, nice;22;12;Partly sunny;23;12;E;13;56%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNE;12;19%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;WSW;15;69%;5%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;12;67%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;22;7;Mostly cloudy;22;5;ENE;8;45%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;10;76%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;18;12;Partly sunny;17;10;SSW;18;78%;27%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;S;13;81%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;A few showers;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;14;79%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;24;Showers around;30;25;ENE;27;55%;76%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, less humid;32;22;Cloudy;31;22;W;12;60%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;39;25;Hot with hazy sun;41;25;NNE;16;29%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;24;19;Mostly cloudy;24;20;NE;14;61%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;WNW;14;77%;82%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;40;28;Mostly sunny;36;29;N;19;54%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Plenty of sun;19;4;NNE;8;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;36;16;Sunny and very warm;35;15;N;15;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;29;Breezy with hazy sun;34;29;SW;23;62%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;28;21;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;S;8;84%;98%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;29;Clouds and sun;40;27;SSW;23;30%;12%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;21;12;SSW;17;53%;14%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;28;64%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;30;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;SW;8;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Occasional a.m. rain;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;S;13;88%;84%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSE;7;74%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning out cloudy;13;-3;A passing shower;14;-3;NNE;12;44%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;31;23;A t-storm around;29;23;SW;10;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;13;77%;27%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;NW;14;58%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;ENE;9;42%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;15;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;SSW;9;73%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;SSW;10;70%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Hotter with sunshine;37;23;Sunshine, very hot;42;24;WSW;6;26%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;28;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;W;9;67%;76%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;Some sun, a shower;31;24;NNE;6;77%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;NE;8;74%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;13;6;Partly sunny;14;4;NW;9;73%;30%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SSW;8;55%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ESE;15;74%;59%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;16;7;A shower or t-storm;16;8;SW;15;79%;73%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;32;25;Decreasing clouds;29;25;SSW;20;71%;37%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;10;3;Mostly sunny;12;5;W;14;74%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;21;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;N;9;42%;1%;10

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Mostly cloudy;22;14;WSW;13;60%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers;28;26;Rain, some heavy;30;26;SW;20;87%;100%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;22;13;Showers around;22;13;SE;10;65%;70%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;17;N;15;46%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;NW;14;46%;2%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;26;16;Afternoon showers;25;17;NW;9;76%;100%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer with some sun;28;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;SW;8;56%;1%;12

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;26;16;E;10;42%;4%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;NNW;18;43%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;26;Mostly sunny;28;25;E;17;81%;51%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;9;84%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;31;23;A downpour;29;23;ENE;8;78%;84%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;23;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;NE;12;53%;6%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;NE;13;55%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;9;71%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;22;Clouds and sun;31;23;SE;25;70%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;13;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a shower;16;12;A shower;21;12;NW;13;57%;65%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;High clouds;32;19;NNE;9;50%;76%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and clouds;22;11;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;SE;13;49%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;24;17;Partial sunshine;24;17;N;12;65%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;28;23;Showers around;28;23;SE;15;68%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;12;10;A little p.m. rain;13;10;SW;6;64%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cool with rain;15;11;Spotty showers;17;10;NE;12;73%;61%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;20;Plenty of sunshine;27;20;NNW;7;69%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;26;Plenty of sun;41;27;NNW;13;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;28;14;Showers and t-storms;28;13;NNE;10;56%;60%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. rain;16;8;Decreasing clouds;19;11;SE;12;74%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;14;Fog to sun;19;13;WSW;18;67%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;18;A shower or t-storm;24;17;E;6;77%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;More sun than clouds;30;26;E;25;69%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;ENE;6;97%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Partly sunny;29;17;NE;11;20%;19%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;12;4;Partly sunny;15;5;ENE;4;48%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;12;70%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;16;Not as warm;28;16;NNW;11;63%;5%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;25;14;Not as warm;19;13;SW;11;62%;37%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;32;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;W;8;50%;56%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Overcast;33;27;SSW;15;71%;36%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;30;26;Showers around;29;26;S;9;79%;84%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;21;10;Variable cloudiness;22;13;SE;14;57%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;25;Partial sunshine;30;26;ENE;25;68%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;24;13;ENE;19;42%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;17;9;Abundant sunshine;18;9;WSW;13;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;8;77%;76%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. rain;16;11;Showers around;17;10;NE;10;80%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partial sunshine;33;20;Sunshine and nice;33;19;NE;13;24%;6%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;Warm with sunshine;32;18;N;13;46%;22%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;40;26;SE;13;14%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;14;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sunshine;26;16;Showers and t-storms;28;19;E;8;50%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Mostly sunny;31;22;SE;18;60%;6%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain;19;14;Sunny and nice;22;13;NNW;13;53%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Nice with some sun;28;21;N;17;62%;27%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;NNW;18;54%;44%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;NW;18;41%;34%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;23;14;Periods of sun;17;11;SW;9;54%;50%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;A shower or t-storm;21;12;WNW;13;51%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cooler;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;ENE;9;77%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;14;9;A shower or t-storm;13;8;SSW;14;92%;76%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;18;10;Thundershowers;16;10;WSW;15;74%;71%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;13;10;Windy in the morning;11;6;WSW;27;68%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;12;80%;91%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;33;17;Abundant sunshine;32;17;NE;4;38%;14%;12

_____

