Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;SW;11;81%;84%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;45;30;Sunny and hot;43;32;NNE;15;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;W;18;52%;51%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Sunny and beautiful;23;15;SE;9;56%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Low clouds;21;12;N;11;79%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;16;8;A shower in the a.m.;17;8;WSW;13;50%;65%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;ESE;13;20%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;13;6;Mostly sunny;20;11;SW;22;45%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of clouds;17;10;A little rain;14;9;S;7;75%;81%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;21;SSW;12;45%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A heavy a.m. shower;18;12;A little p.m. rain;17;13;E;20;92%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Mostly sunny, warm;43;26;WSW;16;15%;1%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;36;24;A shower or two;34;24;S;8;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy and humid;30;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WSW;11;70%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;26;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;11;68%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;16;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SW;16;73%;68%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;SSW;15;14%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;29;17;Partly sunny;29;17;SSE;9;48%;21%;9

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;N;11;58%;14%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SE;10;79%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;E;13;54%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Thunderstorms;28;17;NE;7;69%;70%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;Low clouds;24;14;NE;9;73%;9%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;29;18;Thunderstorms;26;16;NNE;10;72%;80%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;29;17;Heavy thunderstorms;29;17;NNE;6;67%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;13;8;A shower in spots;13;7;SE;6;61%;64%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;17;Nice with some sun;29;16;E;10;37%;32%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;27;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;WSW;14;59%;11%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;20;N;13;31%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;17;6;Plenty of sun;18;8;SE;11;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ESE;6;59%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;39;29;A shower in the p.m.;36;30;SSW;13;61%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;24;14;Sunny and nice;25;17;WSW;15;43%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;28;25;WSW;16;86%;91%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sun and some clouds;25;14;N;15;56%;2%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;26;21;Nice with sunshine;25;21;WNW;9;82%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Not as hot;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;22;SE;12;47%;66%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;SW;18;62%;0%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;30;Hazy and very warm;42;32;SE;14;36%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;26;13;Mostly sunny;32;16;WSW;11;28%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;11;69%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;SE;10;57%;6%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;20;8;Periods of sun, nice;19;11;ENE;14;71%;44%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;33;19;Sunshine and nice;31;18;NNE;10;39%;25%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;W;24;60%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;Clouds and sunshine;34;24;N;8;69%;69%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;24;9;Sunshine;21;8;SSE;14;39%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;SE;7;73%;31%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly cloudy;18;6;NW;27;40%;55%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;11;88%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;32;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;E;21;73%;88%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;30;61%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;38;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;25;NW;8;58%;59%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;43;29;Hazy and hot;44;31;NNE;19;28%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;27;19;SW;7;55%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;32;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;E;11;66%;63%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Sunny and very warm;37;26;N;20;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;21;4;Mostly sunny;17;3;E;10;57%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;18;Very hot;36;19;NNW;10;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;28;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;WSW;28;62%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;28;18;Periods of sun;28;20;S;8;65%;66%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Plenty of sun;40;26;NW;14;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;A t-storm in spots;29;17;W;11;38%;42%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;22;58%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;22;Clearing;32;22;W;10;61%;31%;7

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;36;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;S;12;75%;68%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;6;76%;63%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;10;-2;A passing shower;11;-2;SSE;10;58%;80%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;79%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;20;17;Cloudy;19;16;S;14;81%;26%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;15;Clouds and sun, cool;19;14;WNW;14;66%;66%;5

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Cloudy, not as warm;19;11;NNE;15;75%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;S;9;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;20;Brilliant sunshine;29;22;NNW;12;71%;25%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Cooler;20;12;WSW;11;60%;44%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A morning shower;30;27;WSW;21;73%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NW;6;82%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds breaking;32;27;Mostly cloudy;35;27;SW;13;55%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;14;7;SW;8;81%;19%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;12;Clouds and sun, nice;28;13;NE;10;30%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;WSW;14;68%;32%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Lots of sun, warm;27;11;A t-storm in spots;28;9;WNW;14;38%;74%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;A morning shower;29;26;SW;27;70%;80%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;14;7;A stray shower;14;8;ENE;9;68%;65%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;A bit of rain;13;11;SSE;13;73%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;Cloudy and warm;25;13;W;18;39%;84%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;29;A t-storm around;33;29;WSW;12;72%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;24;14;A shower in the p.m.;23;15;N;11;73%;73%;6

New York, United States;Cooler;19;12;A little a.m. rain;18;14;NE;12;81%;76%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;31;18;WNW;12;50%;52%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with clearing;14;8;Rain and drizzle;14;9;WSW;25;68%;70%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Mostly sunny;30;17;SW;9;52%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;A t-storm in spots;30;14;Sunny, not as warm;24;4;ENE;14;32%;0%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;23;9;A few showers;15;9;S;18;87%;88%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;30;27;A shower or two;30;26;E;17;74%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;NW;9;83%;78%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;8;86%;80%;5

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;25;16;A heavy thunderstorm;24;16;NE;12;79%;83%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Showers around;22;15;NNE;17;72%;86%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;12;80%;63%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Low clouds;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;SSE;27;82%;67%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;SSE;8;43%;7%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;25;15;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;NNE;8;58%;46%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;32;13;Not as warm;26;14;SSW;9;50%;7%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;SSE;11;60%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;N;14;63%;15%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;24;Showers around;29;22;SSE;19;66%;63%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;11;7;Mostly cloudy;13;8;NW;12;75%;12%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;23;14;Showers and t-storms;26;10;NNW;22;56%;62%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;25;20;Rain and drizzle;22;18;NNE;9;69%;83%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;30;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;SSE;15;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and nice;28;16;SW;12;58%;17%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Clearing;19;6;NW;22;56%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;21;12;Partly sunny;19;11;W;24;62%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy thunderstorm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;9;81%;81%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunshine and nice;31;25;SE;17;65%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNW;8;95%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;29;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NW;15;23%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;12;1;Partly sunny;16;5;ENE;5;34%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Partly sunny;30;23;SE;9;67%;26%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;19;13;Clearing, a t-storm;16;12;NW;12;76%;80%;4

Seattle, United States;Showers around;16;10;Some sun, a shower;17;10;NNE;9;60%;57%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;17;Mostly cloudy;28;17;W;8;44%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;25;20;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;SE;10;61%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;33;28;A t-storm around;32;26;ESE;14;72%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;14;A couple of t-storms;26;14;WSW;12;57%;65%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;24;Sunshine and nice;30;24;E;17;68%;6%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm in spots;30;14;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;5;NNW;13;38%;8%;6

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;19;13;Spotty showers;17;13;SSW;18;74%;96%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;ESE;13;59%;40%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;23;13;Sunshine and windy;18;9;NW;32;55%;30%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;28;16;Decreasing clouds;28;18;SSE;11;39%;27%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;19;11;Warmer;25;15;NE;9;57%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Cooler with some sun;26;19;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;ENE;11;27%;25%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;13;52%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny;32;17;E;7;44%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;ESE;12;53%;0%;11

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;20;14;A shower or two;17;10;WNW;28;71%;81%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Partly sunny;31;21;WSW;12;53%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;32;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;NNW;17;53%;8%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;21;5;Mostly sunny;23;5;NNE;19;24%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;16;9;A morning shower;17;8;E;8;56%;54%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;27;16;A shower or t-storm;29;18;E;7;66%;71%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Episodes of sunshine;34;24;A t-storm around;35;24;E;7;60%;72%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;27;13;Showers and t-storms;27;7;NNW;16;48%;71%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;W;11;49%;10%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;13;11;A little p.m. rain;15;12;SE;25;88%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A heavy shower;32;25;SSW;10;80%;86%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A t-storm in spots;24;12;NE;6;50%;63%;10

_____

