Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, May 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;14;80%;57%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;36;28;Sunny and very warm;37;29;W;20;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;29;16;Brilliant sunshine;28;15;WNW;19;48%;26%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and cooler;16;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;13;E;9;68%;66%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with sunshine;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;E;16;52%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;9;4;A shower or two;9;1;ESE;15;63%;70%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds;33;18;Partly sunny;32;18;E;15;17%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;9;-2;Inc. clouds;5;-1;WSW;16;51%;11%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as hot;28;20;Mainly cloudy, humid;30;20;ENE;9;68%;56%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Severe thunderstorms;23;17;W;9;75%;89%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;18;14;A shower in the a.m.;19;14;WSW;17;75%;56%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;W;19;31%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;8;74%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;33;22;Hazy sun;35;22;S;9;46%;7%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;12;72%;72%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;20;14;Showers and t-storms;21;14;SW;9;71%;70%;9

Beijing, China;Overcast;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;SSE;8;26%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Thunderstorms;24;13;WNW;9;74%;85%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ENE;9;54%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;10;Cloudy;16;10;S;8;83%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;ESE;15;54%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A morning t-storm;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;NNE;17;43%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, mild;23;10;Sunny, nice and warm;24;11;E;10;60%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;Thunderstorms;27;14;NNE;18;58%;72%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;Sun and some clouds;26;13;NE;15;36%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Misty;21;18;Sun and some clouds;22;19;ENE;17;81%;33%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;27;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;18;W;9;48%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;21;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;13;W;18;97%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;20;N;18;41%;27%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and cooler;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;SE;12;75%;9%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;ESE;6;66%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;28;Some hazy sun;37;28;S;15;61%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunlit and warmer;27;12;Cooler with a shower;16;8;N;23;71%;58%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;13;78%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, mild;14;7;Sunny and mild;18;8;SW;8;60%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;N;21;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;28;15;Sunny and warm;32;18;S;8;43%;1%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;30;22;Afternoon showers;29;22;S;15;84%;96%;9

Delhi, India;Warm with sunshine;41;28;Warm with hazy sun;41;29;ENE;10;28%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Partly sunny;24;11;S;11;38%;16%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;32;25;Thunderstorms;37;28;SSE;18;74%;87%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;11;60%;45%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;WNW;16;73%;6%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;28;13;Cloudy;25;11;ENE;10;37%;42%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;19;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;ENE;29;77%;6%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Warm with some sun;34;26;SSE;13;70%;33%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;E;6;47%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;N;10;75%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;16;4;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;17;72%;15%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;33;27;Showers and t-storms;33;26;WSW;9;77%;72%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;14;77%;72%;12

Honolulu, United States;Clouds breaking;29;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;20;NE;24;59%;21%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and less humid;39;26;Hazy sunshine;38;27;SSE;9;37%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower in the a.m.;33;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;N;15;51%;83%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds;21;16;High clouds;22;15;NNE;12;69%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;14;61%;45%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;26;Sunny and very warm;37;29;SSE;17;46%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;SE;6;32%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers around;24;9;A t-storm in spots;23;13;NW;10;51%;66%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;35;27;Sunny and breezy;35;28;WSW;24;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;S;10;71%;50%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;46;30;Sunny and hot;45;30;W;13;13%;2%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;30;15;Cooler;22;13;N;18;59%;58%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;31;24;Thunderstorms;29;25;ESE;24;75%;87%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SW;9;76%;61%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;36;26;Hazy and very warm;37;27;SSW;17;65%;12%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NW;6;75%;80%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;13;1;E;11;60%;64%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;78%;83%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;22;17;Nice with sunshine;21;18;S;14;76%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NNW;9;55%;56%;9

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, mild;22;9;Mostly sunny, mild;23;10;E;11;53%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;S;9;48%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;32;25;Inc. clouds;32;25;SW;10;73%;30%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;25;13;A t-storm in spots;24;14;ESE;6;53%;65%;9

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;8;69%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;30;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;ENE;8;85%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;27;Partly sunny;36;26;SE;13;52%;30%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Clouds and sun;21;12;N;9;62%;6%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNE;11;51%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;Variable cloudiness;30;23;S;18;68%;68%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;19;5;Sunshine and mild;17;7;N;17;47%;2%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;32;26;S;12;68%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mainly cloudy;20;17;Partly sunny;22;17;ENE;14;65%;14%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;Cooler;14;4;N;5;55%;66%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Cooler, a.m. showers;16;7;NNE;13;78%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Hazy sun;33;28;NW;15;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;14;A t-shower in spots;24;15;E;13;73%;79%;6

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;24;14;Brief showers;17;11;NNE;12;64%;70%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;31;18;Decreasing clouds;26;16;NNW;14;55%;9%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;6;-4;Afternoon flurries;3;-3;WSW;18;59%;80%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;A little p.m. rain;24;17;S;14;51%;89%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and mild;21;7;Partly sunny, mild;21;7;S;10;62%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;22;5;A shower in the p.m.;16;2;N;15;56%;80%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showery;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ENE;12;80%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNW;10;78%;74%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;13;75%;86%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and mild;23;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;12;61%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;29;13;Not as warm;22;11;SSE;23;74%;54%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;Showers and t-storms;34;25;SW;11;73%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;ESE;18;80%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;31;24;Thunderstorms;32;23;SE;14;64%;86%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;ENE;11;44%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;28;13;A little a.m. rain;24;10;NW;8;62%;63%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Periods of rain;18;10;SW;11;76%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;SW;13;73%;81%;8

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Clouds and sunshine;29;23;SSE;14;71%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;5;3;A little p.m. rain;6;3;SW;34;68%;90%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;16;5;Some sun and mild;17;7;ENE;3;57%;8%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;W;10;74%;72%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A t-storm in spots;40;28;E;12;11%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;22;13;A t-storm in spots;21;14;WNW;9;78%;73%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;More sun than clouds;14;6;W;12;66%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Partly sunny;17;11;W;20;68%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ENE;7;67%;73%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower or two;27;23;ESE;26;72%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;8;78%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;11;Abundant sunshine;27;14;ENE;19;19%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;SW;8;53%;42%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;NE;12;80%;77%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;24;12;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;NNE;8;56%;45%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;22;11;SSW;9;65%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;15;Cooler, morning rain;18;12;NNE;7;80%;66%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;19;Morning rain;28;17;WNW;21;77%;88%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;16;72%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;25;12;Thunderstorms;23;13;S;13;72%;85%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;Sun and some clouds;29;25;E;24;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, mild;18;8;Sunshine and mild;20;9;W;16;57%;6%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Sunny and nice;22;14;N;12;56%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Clouds and sun, hot;34;25;E;9;56%;42%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;WSW;13;65%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;29;14;Abundant sunshine;27;10;N;18;31%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;26;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;14;N;13;46%;44%;6

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Partly sunny;27;16;W;13;33%;27%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;19;High clouds;27;20;N;11;50%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Thunderstorms;24;16;SSE;7;75%;75%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunlit and warmer;26;15;Clouds and sun;27;17;SSW;20;46%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;18;6;A little p.m. rain;12;6;N;9;67%;74%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Nice with sunshine;28;17;SE;8;39%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;21;14;Some sun;23;13;NNW;10;64%;30%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;-1;Partly sunny, warmer;24;6;SE;12;18%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;12;Partly sunny;22;13;SE;7;48%;39%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;24;11;Sunny and nice;23;10;NNW;16;37%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;31;23;Periods of sun, warm;34;24;SW;9;58%;42%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;15;4;Lots of sun, mild;19;6;N;13;50%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;20;7;Brilliant sunshine;21;7;NE;15;45%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;16;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;11;NW;27;71%;14%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;W;11;57%;39%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Showers around;24;11;NE;6;62%;86%;7

