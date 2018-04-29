Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, April 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;31;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;16;74%;68%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;42;27;Sunny and less humid;34;26;NW;19;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;ENE;9;46%;58%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;19;10;Showers around;14;9;ESE;9;63%;95%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;12;10;Showers around;13;6;S;23;82%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;9;5;Cloudy and breezy;11;4;S;26;47%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning out cloudy;30;15;Rain and drizzle;19;12;WSW;12;64%;87%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds, warmer;23;10;Showers around;16;4;WNW;15;62%;70%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;E;11;50%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;26;16;Periods of sun;24;15;N;10;63%;56%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning downpours;19;16;Clouds and sun;20;15;S;12;82%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;28;18;NW;9;53%;28%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;Showers, some heavy;33;24;S;7;74%;89%;5

Bangalore, India;Warm with some sun;35;23;Partly sunny;34;22;SSW;10;44%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;S;13;79%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Thundershower;17;12;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;23;46%;8%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Some sun returning;24;14;NE;15;40%;31%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;Clouds and sun, warm;28;14;SE;14;46%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clearing and warm;24;15;A morning t-storm;23;11;S;20;57%;57%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Cloudy;19;10;SE;10;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;15;Partial sunshine;27;15;ESE;11;61%;4%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Hazy sun, a t-storm;27;11;S;22;49%;55%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;12;10;A touch of rain;11;4;WSW;30;68%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Partly sunny;27;11;ESE;12;56%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;29;16;A shower or t-storm;27;14;SSE;14;51%;80%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;E;19;65%;58%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;17;WNW;7;47%;94%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny, nice;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;WSW;18;67%;29%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;34;25;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;24;SSE;15;13%;31%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;20;10;Sunny and nice;22;11;ESE;13;59%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;7;62%;46%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;37;29;Hazy sun;38;30;S;20;58%;10%;10

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Warmer with sunshine;22;13;SSW;20;39%;3%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;11;73%;73%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;13;8;A severe t-storm;15;9;S;22;68%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;N;18;76%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;28;19;S;19;54%;39%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little p.m. rain;29;24;Showers, some heavy;29;24;S;18;83%;93%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Hot with hazy sun;41;27;SE;14;32%;27%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;28;10;Clouds and sun;24;7;NNE;16;18%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;29;22;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSW;16;73%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;23;Nice with some sun;33;23;SSE;8;56%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun;10;2;Partly sunny;12;3;WSW;17;63%;5%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Clouds and sun, warm;30;15;NNE;10;31%;25%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;12;Some sun;18;11;W;17;57%;14%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SE;12;82%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;28;11;Nice with sunshine;26;10;E;8;48%;6%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;16;60%;43%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;9;4;Partly sunny;11;5;ENE;10;77%;67%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;13;66%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;SE;9;80%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;28;20;NNE;8;52%;34%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;41;27;Warm with hazy sun;41;27;SE;10;22%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and summerlike;39;22;NNW;13;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warm;22;14;Abundant sunshine;22;13;N;14;66%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;10;61%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Sunny and less humid;34;24;N;16;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;24;11;Some sun;24;12;NNE;7;53%;55%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;28;12;Increasing clouds;29;13;WNW;9;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Breezy with hazy sun;36;26;W;27;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;22;16;A t-storm in spots;24;13;S;8;73%;79%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;NNE;17;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;27;13;Mostly sunny;25;11;S;16;35%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NE;13;62%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;10;75%;91%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;37;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;20;69%;78%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;7;75%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;1;A t-storm in spots;16;2;ENE;13;55%;54%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;13;71%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;23;19;Clouds and sun;23;19;S;16;77%;41%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;16;10;Thundershowers;16;10;NNW;13;65%;65%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;8;4;Cold with rain;6;4;WNW;31;83%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;21;13;Partly sunny, cool;20;12;S;11;60%;35%;6

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Variable cloudiness;32;25;SSW;10;70%;57%;9

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;13;4;Spotty showers;13;5;N;9;59%;70%;9

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;A thunderstorm;32;28;W;10;71%;72%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ENE;9;79%;87%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;E;13;49%;40%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;19;9;Clearing;19;7;NNE;8;64%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;26;13;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NNE;8;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;29;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;22;ENE;22;55%;24%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;20;11;A severe t-storm;25;12;S;11;75%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning t-storm;35;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;17;68%;68%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;ESE;18;53%;56%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;5;A passing shower;12;7;NNW;5;68%;64%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds rolling in;16;9;Clouds and sun;21;11;NE;10;57%;76%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;28;Hazy sunshine;33;27;WSW;13;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;23;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;ENE;13;71%;69%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;15;6;Mostly cloudy;12;10;NW;22;52%;50%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, warm;30;17;Sunshine and warm;30;16;NE;13;40%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;16;6;Mostly cloudy;19;6;WNW;26;65%;80%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Partly sunny;24;13;SSW;10;57%;13%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;12;2;A little rain;14;4;E;12;56%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Clouds and sun;17;3;SSE;17;55%;42%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;30;26;A couple of showers;30;27;ENE;13;77%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;12;78%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;28;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;ENE;13;76%;68%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;6;A little a.m. rain;8;3;W;29;76%;72%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;32;17;More sun than clouds;28;14;S;19;53%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;WNW;9;67%;79%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;Partial sunshine;31;23;SE;23;65%;7%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;W;8;51%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;25;14;A morning t-storm;23;10;WNW;17;39%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;29;10;Turning cloudy;25;12;SSE;9;59%;23%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;Showers;18;12;SW;10;74%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;18;8;Partial sunshine;18;10;NNW;11;58%;63%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;SE;12;83%;80%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;3;A little a.m. rain;6;1;SW;19;64%;85%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;18;7;Clouds and sun, mild;19;14;E;7;60%;64%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;20;Sunny;29;21;N;7;63%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;35;23;SE;12;16%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;Not as warm;22;11;WSW;12;59%;25%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;12;5;E;7;69%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;16;10;Partly sunny;16;9;WNW;22;63%;10%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;13;70%;65%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SE;21;64%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Humid with some sun;25;19;N;9;92%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;25;12;Brief p.m. showers;25;12;ESE;8;51%;78%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;23;7;Some sun;23;6;SSW;5;47%;13%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;11;70%;50%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;13;7;Thundershowers;15;6;NNW;9;74%;66%;9

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;14;9;A passing shower;14;9;SSW;9;69%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;8;61%;13%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;26;20;Rain and drizzle;30;21;SE;11;63%;80%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;16;71%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny, warm;26;11;S;10;50%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;22;70%;71%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;11;3;A little p.m. rain;12;5;ENE;15;61%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;21;15;Partly sunny;21;14;SSW;20;66%;26%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;8;65%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with showers;11;4;Clouds and sunshine;12;6;E;13;72%;68%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;31;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;15;SE;13;32%;31%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds;25;13;Mostly cloudy;19;10;ENE;13;63%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;23;14;A p.m. t-shower;22;12;SW;10;34%;80%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;26;18;Sunny intervals;30;21;ENE;13;45%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy, warm;32;16;Partly sunny;28;14;E;8;44%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;23;16;Partly sunny;24;16;S;24;56%;11%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;9;4;Milder with sunshine;15;8;WSW;17;44%;25%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;E;11;73%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;28;14;Clouding up;23;14;NE;16;48%;44%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;12;-1;Periods of sun;9;-7;N;15;33%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Sun and clouds;15;9;SSE;7;62%;52%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Hazy sun, a t-storm;28;12;S;11;40%;55%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSW;9;66%;79%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;A severe t-storm;26;14;SSE;11;72%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;28;14;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;12;SSW;18;52%;80%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;13;P.M. rain, windy;16;11;SSW;32;89%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm around;34;25;SSW;12;64%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;20;10;Partly sunny;20;8;NE;5;52%;32%;9

