Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, March 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;17;76%;68%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;34;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;23;WNW;26;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;22;9;Clearing;23;10;N;7;38%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy with some sun;17;9;Sunny;17;14;SE;13;56%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;11;3;Showers around;8;2;NNE;14;80%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;2;-5;Mostly sunny;5;-4;N;6;61%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;20;6;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;ENE;11;64%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cold;-3;-14;Sunny and very cold;-3;-13;SSW;15;80%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;7;79%;59%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;19;13;Sunny and beautiful;22;11;WNW;15;61%;19%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;17;Partly sunny;22;13;S;14;57%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunshine;28;15;WNW;20;33%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon rain;33;23;A couple of t-storms;32;23;SW;7;80%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;SSE;8;47%;31%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;S;11;71%;69%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;18;7;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;17;52%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;SSW;12;42%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;8;Spotty showers;13;7;WSW;22;65%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Snow and rain, cold;3;-1;NW;20;88%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;10;A little rain;19;10;WSW;7;81%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;27;16;Becoming cloudy;28;17;N;10;60%;47%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;15;6;Windy;12;4;WNW;33;56%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;13;4;Spotty showers;9;4;NNW;16;80%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with clearing;24;8;A little a.m. rain;16;5;W;19;60%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;15;6;Cooler;11;4;WNW;25;64%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with sunshine;28;21;Cloudy, not as warm;24;19;ESE;19;77%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;18;A morning t-storm;34;18;NNE;7;41%;79%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;11;WSW;17;66%;22%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and delightful;29;14;NE;18;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;SE;18;66%;3%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partial sunshine;27;18;NE;5;63%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SE;18;71%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;11;-4;Partly sunny, cold;3;-4;W;10;39%;8%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;S;10;72%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-1;NNW;14;73%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Sunny and nice;23;17;N;18;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;27;17;Partly sunny;26;13;N;16;60%;21%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;11;79%;79%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;33;22;Hot with hazy sun;36;22;ESE;14;41%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;17;-2;Partly sunny;17;6;S;12;45%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;32;22;Warmer with some sun;36;24;W;7;53%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;Afternoon showers;32;24;SSW;7;70%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;7;1;Occasional p.m. rain;6;3;E;21;74%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;Cloudy, not as warm;22;14;E;11;43%;56%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;12;Mainly cloudy;17;14;ENE;27;65%;3%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;29;21;Becoming cloudy;29;21;SSE;12;65%;21%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;E;9;54%;12%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;E;14;60%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-7;Periods of sun;2;-1;ENE;19;75%;28%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;32;25;Partial sunshine;32;25;S;8;65%;19%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;26;20;Sun and some clouds;26;20;SE;11;70%;11%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;Periods of sun;28;22;S;10;69%;72%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;37;23;Mostly sunny, nice;36;21;S;8;39%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;37;19;Hazy sun, summerlike;36;21;NE;15;28%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;18;11;Thickening clouds;21;9;WSW;26;55%;73%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;16;72%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;33;25;Sunny;33;25;N;14;55%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;A t-storm in spots;23;15;NE;9;79%;66%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Partly sunny;27;12;NNW;7;24%;4%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;W;17;50%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;12;A stray t-shower;25;12;S;8;56%;44%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;36;20;Sunny and beautiful;37;21;NNW;18;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Showers around;17;5;S;24;64%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;22;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;NE;9;57%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;W;11;68%;91%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;SW;12;56%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;ENE;7;76%;76%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;0;A t-storm in spots;14;2;E;11;47%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;71%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;23;19;Clouds, then sun;23;19;SSE;12;75%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;16;9;High clouds;17;13;SSW;16;67%;76%;4

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;9;4;A little p.m. rain;9;5;SE;8;68%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;14;Low clouds breaking;21;13;S;9;70%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;12;71%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;High clouds;17;8;ENE;7;48%;14%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;5;67%;76%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;28;25;A downpour;30;24;E;8;77%;92%;10

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;E;11;57%;38%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Clearing;26;14;S;13;46%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;8;25%;10%;12

Miami, United States;Cloudy;27;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;ENE;15;67%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;11;2;Occasional rain;9;5;ESE;21;84%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;37;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;SE;12;62%;14%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;25;18;Periods of sun;22;18;ESE;17;67%;60%;5

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;9;3;Windy and colder;3;-4;W;30;46%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;2;SE;12;78%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Hazy sunshine;32;26;NNE;13;58%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;25;15;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;17;63%;55%;13

New York, United States;Sunshine;14;7;Breezy with some sun;16;2;N;36;39%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;11;WNW;10;46%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;-5;-11;Snow;-3;-11;WSW;20;83%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;17;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SSW;12;56%;24%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;4;-8;Cloudy and chilly;4;-8;NNW;8;49%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;7;-1;Windy and colder;2;-6;W;34;46%;7%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NE;12;81%;60%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;20;51%;2%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;Showers around;29;24;ENE;12;80%;85%;13

Paris, France;Spotty showers;10;6;Spotty showers;11;6;S;14;64%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;ESE;17;47%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A heavy a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;8;74%;90%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;20;73%;52%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Episodes of sunshine;32;20;W;9;45%;79%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;9;3;Partly sunny;9;1;NW;25;65%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;21;9;Low clouds breaking;20;10;SSE;11;62%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, downpours;18;12;Showers, some heavy;18;12;NE;12;79%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;19;9;Sun, some clouds;21;12;SSW;8;65%;25%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;25;Shower/thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;12;76%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;5;2;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SSE;19;61%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;4;-1;A little snow;5;1;E;19;74%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Mostly cloudy;33;25;NW;8;62%;28%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;26;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;E;11;18%;26%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;15;8;Partly sunny;16;4;E;11;68%;25%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning out cloudy;4;-5;Becoming cloudy;4;0;E;14;72%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;11;Partly sunny;18;11;WNW;15;71%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;ENE;13;54%;28%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;27;23;Partly sunny;27;23;SE;15;66%;5%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;10;54%;21%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;9;Sun and clouds, nice;26;11;SE;11;18%;29%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;SW;6;45%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;NNE;10;66%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;7;Cloudy;19;11;SSE;15;53%;64%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;15;6;A little rain;9;2;SE;12;73%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;22;9;Cloudy with a shower;18;14;SSW;8;71%;47%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;23;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;SSE;15;59%;21%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;13;76%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;23;7;Spotty showers;14;3;W;24;60%;76%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;E;8;56%;45%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;6;-3;Partly sunny;3;-2;N;12;73%;66%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;25;20;Partly sunny, warmer;30;21;NNE;18;58%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;20;Sunny and very warm;30;18;ESE;17;44%;2%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine and chilly;3;-3;Cloudy;4;-1;ENE;19;72%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;27;9;Cloudy and cooler;14;8;N;9;74%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Decreasing clouds;13;4;ENE;12;70%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;23;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;ENE;11;21%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Clearing;24;14;NNE;12;61%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;27;11;Cooler with showers;16;9;SE;16;64%;96%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;SSW;18;55%;12%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;N;31;42%;3%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Warm with clearing;32;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;13;ENE;11;52%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy this afternoon;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;NW;21;47%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;19;5;Cooler;7;-7;NNW;21;36%;27%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;12;4;Partly sunny;8;1;WNW;12;49%;58%;4

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;17;6;Spotty showers;12;6;WNW;30;54%;69%;4

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;32;22;Turning cloudy;34;22;NE;8;43%;17%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;9;2;Rain and snow;8;4;E;19;85%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy, p.m. showers;11;7;Spotty showers;9;1;W;21;80%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;20;9;Mostly sunny;19;15;NNW;18;67%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;37;24;Turning cloudy, warm;37;24;SW;9;48%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;17;2;Mostly sunny, nice;16;2;ENE;5;50%;2%;6

