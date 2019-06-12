CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

Northern Fairfield-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Fairfield-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New Haven-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern New Haven-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Middlesex-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern New London-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern New London-

349 AM EDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

