CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
Northern Fairfield-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Fairfield-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern New Haven-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern New Haven-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Middlesex-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Middlesex-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern New London-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern New London-
337 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
