CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

308 AM EDT Tue May 7 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

