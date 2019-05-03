CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

222 FPUS51 KOKX 030729

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

CTZ005-032015-

Northern Fairfield-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-032015-

Southern Fairfield-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-032015-

Northern New Haven-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-032015-

Southern New Haven-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-032015-

Northern Middlesex-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-032015-

Southern Middlesex-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-032015-

Northern New London-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-032015-

Southern New London-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather