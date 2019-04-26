CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019
677 FPUS51 KOKX 260743
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
CTZ005-262115-
Northern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ009-262115-
Southern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ006-262115-
Northern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ010-262115-
Southern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ007-262115-
Northern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ011-262115-
Southern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ008-262115-
Northern New London-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ012-262115-
Southern New London-
343 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
