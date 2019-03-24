CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
CTZ005-242030-
Northern Fairfield-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
CTZ009-242030-
Southern Fairfield-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ006-242030-
Northern New Haven-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
CTZ010-242030-
Southern New Haven-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ007-242030-
Northern Middlesex-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
CTZ011-242030-
Southern Middlesex-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ008-242030-
Northern New London-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ012-242030-
Southern New London-
353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
