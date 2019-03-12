CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
_____
334 FPUS51 KOKX 120751
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
CTZ005-122015-
Northern Fairfield-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-122015-
Southern Fairfield-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-122015-
Northern New Haven-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-122015-
Southern New Haven-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ007-122015-
Northern Middlesex-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ011-122015-
Southern Middlesex-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ008-122015-
Northern New London-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ012-122015-
Southern New London-
351 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
