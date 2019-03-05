CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Tue Mar 5 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 14 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows

around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cold with

lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cold with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

