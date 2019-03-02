CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

CTZ005-022230-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ009-022230-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ006-022230-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ010-022230-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with a chance of rain this morning, then a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ007-022230-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ011-022230-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with a chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ008-022230-

Northern New London-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

CTZ012-022230-

Southern New London-

339 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with rain likely this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

