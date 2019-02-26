CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

Northern Fairfield-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Fairfield-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern New Haven-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern New Haven-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Southern Middlesex-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern New London-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Southern New London-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

