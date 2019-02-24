CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

663 FPUS51 KOKX 241534

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

CTZ005-242115-

Northern Fairfield-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ009-242115-

Southern Fairfield-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows around 20. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ006-242115-

Northern New Haven-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ010-242115-

Southern New Haven-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ007-242115-

Northern Middlesex-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ011-242115-

Southern Middlesex-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ008-242115-

Northern New London-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ012-242115-

Southern New London-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

