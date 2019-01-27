CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
CTZ009-272245-
Southern Fairfield-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
CTZ005-272245-
Northern Fairfield-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as
low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as
low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
CTZ010-272245-
Southern New Haven-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
CTZ006-272245-
Northern New Haven-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as
low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
CTZ011-272245-
Southern Middlesex-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this morning, then becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Brisk with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
CTZ007-272245-
Northern Middlesex-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this morning,
then becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
CTZ012-272245-
Southern New London-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this morning, then becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
CTZ008-272245-
Northern New London-
534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this
morning, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
