CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

