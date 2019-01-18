CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
922 FPUS51 KOKX 180852
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
CTZ009-182115-
Southern Fairfield-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow, freezing
rain and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,
freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ005-182115-
Northern Fairfield-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,
sleet and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the
lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ010-182115-
Southern New Haven-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs around
40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow, rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet in the morning, then
freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 30. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ006-182115-
Northern New Haven-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, freezing rain
and sleet after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,
sleet and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the
lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ011-182115-
Southern Middlesex-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and rain
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,
freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north with gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon.
$$
CTZ007-182115-
Northern Middlesex-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet, rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet in the morning, then
sleet, freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ012-182115-
Southern New London-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and rain
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,
freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon.
$$
CTZ008-182115-
Northern New London-
352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, rain, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,
freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather