CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

CTZ009-181000-

Southern Fairfield-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing

rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ005-181000-

Northern Fairfield-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 16 to 22.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then

snow, sleet likely with freezing rain in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ010-181000-

Southern New Haven-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain,

snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,

sleet, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ006-181000-

Northern New Haven-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet

and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then

snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CTZ011-181000-

Southern Middlesex-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then snow, rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

CTZ007-181000-

Northern Middlesex-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet

and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CTZ012-181000-

Southern New London-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then snow, rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

CTZ008-181000-

Northern New London-

628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows around 19. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain,

snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Sleet in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

