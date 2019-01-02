CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

Southern Fairfield-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Fairfield-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Southern New Haven-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern New Haven-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Southern New London-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern New London-

358 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

