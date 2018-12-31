CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

Northern Fairfield-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New Haven-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New Haven-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New London-

329 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

