CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
_____
898 FPUS51 KOKX 210907
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
CTZ005-212200-
Northern Fairfield-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 3 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-212200-
Northern New Haven-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 3 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-212200-
Northern Middlesex-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-212200-
Northern New London-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ009-212200-
Southern Fairfield-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-212200-
Southern New Haven-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ011-212200-
Southern Middlesex-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ012-212200-
Southern New London-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
Maloit
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather