CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
_____
969 FPUS51 KOKX 181443
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
CTZ005-182200-
Northern Fairfield-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight
chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely,
mainly in the morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ009-182200-
Southern Fairfield-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-182200-
Northern New Haven-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A
slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely,
mainly in the morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ010-182200-
Southern New Haven-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-182200-
Northern Middlesex-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A
slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-182200-
Southern Middlesex-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ008-182200-
Northern New London-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-182200-
Southern New London-
943 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
