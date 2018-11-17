CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018
_____
703 FPUS51 KOKX 170332
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
CTZ005-171030-
Northern Fairfield-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ009-171030-
Southern Fairfield-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-171030-
Northern New Haven-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight
chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-171030-
Southern New Haven-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-171030-
Northern Middlesex-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow or rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-171030-
Southern Middlesex-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ008-171030-
Northern New London-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-171030-
Southern New London-
1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
