Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
Northern Fairfield-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Fairfield-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern New Haven-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around
40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern New Haven-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Middlesex-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Middlesex-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, breezy with lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern New London-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern New London-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, breezy with lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
