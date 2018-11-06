CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
530 FPUS51 KOKX 062104
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
CTZ005-071000-
Northern Fairfield-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ006-071000-
Northern New Haven-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ007-071000-
Northern Middlesex-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ008-071000-
Northern New London-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ009-071000-
Southern Fairfield-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ010-071000-
Southern New Haven-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ011-071000-
Southern Middlesex-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ012-071000-
Southern New London-
404 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows
around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
$$
Maloit
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather