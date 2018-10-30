CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Northern Fairfield-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New London-

635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

