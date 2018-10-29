CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
161 FPUS51 KOKX 290501
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
CTZ005-291115-
Northern Fairfield-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ009-291115-
Southern Fairfield-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ006-291115-
Northern New Haven-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ010-291115-
Southern New Haven-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ007-291115-
Northern Middlesex-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ011-291115-
Southern Middlesex-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ008-291115-
Northern New London-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ012-291115-
Southern New London-
101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
