CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

161 FPUS51 KOKX 290501

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

CTZ005-291115-

Northern Fairfield-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ009-291115-

Southern Fairfield-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-291115-

Northern New Haven-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-291115-

Southern New Haven-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-291115-

Northern Middlesex-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-291115-

Southern Middlesex-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-291115-

Northern New London-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-291115-

Southern New London-

101 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

