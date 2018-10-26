CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs

around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph late this evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern New Haven-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

late this evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

late this evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Southern Middlesex-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern New London-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern New London-

1018 PM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

