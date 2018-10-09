CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
CTZ005-092015-
Northern Fairfield-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ006-092015-
Northern New Haven-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ007-092015-
Northern Middlesex-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ008-092015-
Northern New London-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ009-092015-
Southern Fairfield-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ010-092015-
Southern New Haven-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ011-092015-
Southern Middlesex-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ012-092015-
Southern New London-
735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
