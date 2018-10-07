CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

225 FPUS51 KOKX 071415

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

CTZ005-072045-

Northern Fairfield-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ006-072045-

Northern New Haven-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ007-072045-

Northern Middlesex-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ008-072045-

Northern New London-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-072045-

Southern Fairfield-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ010-072045-

Southern New Haven-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ011-072045-

Southern Middlesex-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ012-072045-

Southern New London-

1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

