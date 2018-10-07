CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
225 FPUS51 KOKX 071415
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
CTZ005-072045-
Northern Fairfield-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ006-072045-
Northern New Haven-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ007-072045-
Northern Middlesex-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ008-072045-
Northern New London-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ009-072045-
Southern Fairfield-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ010-072045-
Southern New Haven-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ011-072045-
Southern Middlesex-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ012-072045-
Southern New London-
1015 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
