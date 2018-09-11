CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

Northern Fairfield-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern New Haven-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern New London-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern New Haven-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New London-

348 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

