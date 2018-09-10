CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Northern Fairfield-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New Haven-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New Haven-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New London-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New London-

414 AM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

