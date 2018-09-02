CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

869 FPUS51 KOKX 021021

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CTZ009-022015-

Southern Fairfield-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ005-022015-

Northern Fairfield-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ010-022015-

Southern New Haven-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-022015-

Northern New Haven-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ011-022015-

Southern Middlesex-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-022015-

Northern Middlesex-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-022015-

Southern New London-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-022015-

Northern New London-

621 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather