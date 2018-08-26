CT New York NY Zone Forecast

161 FPUS51 KOKX 260818

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

CTZ005-262130-

Northern Fairfield-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-262130-

Northern New Haven-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-262130-

Northern Middlesex-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-262130-

Northern New London-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-262130-

Southern Fairfield-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-262130-

Southern New Haven-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-262130-

Southern Middlesex-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-262130-

Southern New London-

418 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Maloit

