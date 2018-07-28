CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
Northern Fairfield-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Fairfield-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern New Haven-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern New Haven-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern New London-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern New London-
355 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
