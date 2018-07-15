CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

CTZ005-160815-

Northern Fairfield-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ009-160815-

Southern Fairfield-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ006-160815-

Northern New Haven-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ010-160815-

Southern New Haven-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ007-160815-

Northern Middlesex-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ011-160815-

Southern Middlesex-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ008-160815-

Northern New London-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ012-160815-

Southern New London-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

