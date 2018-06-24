CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:19 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
774 FPUS51 KOKX 240214
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CTZ009-240930-
Southern Fairfield-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ005-240930-
Northern Fairfield-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph late this
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ010-240930-
Southern New Haven-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
late this evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ006-240930-
Northern New Haven-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
late this evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ011-240930-
Southern Middlesex-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
late this evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ007-240930-
Northern Middlesex-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
late this evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
CTZ012-240930-
Southern New London-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
late this evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ008-240930-
Northern New London-
1014 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
late this evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather