CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

247 FPUS51 KOKX 190126

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

CTZ005-190815-

Northern Fairfield-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers late this evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-190815-

Northern New Haven-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-190815-

Northern Middlesex-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late this evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-190815-

Northern New London-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms late this evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late

this evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ009-190815-

Southern Fairfield-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers late this evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this evening. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-190815-

Southern New Haven-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late this evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-190815-

Southern Middlesex-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late this evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-190815-

Southern New London-

926 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms late this evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

