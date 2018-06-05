CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

_____

351 FPUS51 KBOX 051116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

