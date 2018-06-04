CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

_____

573 FPUS51 KOKX 041139

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

CTZ005-042015-

Northern Fairfield-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-042015-

Southern Fairfield-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-042015-

Northern New Haven-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-042015-

Southern New Haven-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-042015-

Northern Middlesex-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-042015-

Southern Middlesex-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-042015-

Northern New London-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-042015-

Southern New London-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather